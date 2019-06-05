Blue Jays draft Braden Halladay, son of Roy Halladay, in 32nd round of MLB Draft

June 05, 2019
The Major League Baseball Draft's later rounds are often forgotten by the next day, but Wednesday's draft turned up a truly great moment for baseball fans in Philadelphia, Toronto, and everywhere.
The Blue Jays used the 957th pick of the draft to select Braden Halladay, son of the late Phillies and Jays pitcher Roy Halladay. Halladay's son, a right-handed pitcher, is committed to play baseball at Penn State starting this fall:
On Day 3 the 2019 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected RHP Braden Halladay.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 5, 2019
Congratulations, Braden! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A1eS1bd2O6
Heading into Wednesday's slew of draft picks, many wondered if the Jays would honor Halladay, who died in November 2017, by picking his son.
Toronto's decision is even cooler when you consider Halladay was selected in the 32nd round, and his father wore the No. 32 jersey when he played for the Jays. Halladay later wore No. 34 when he played for the Phillies. Good stuff, Toronto.
Halladay tweeted a statement Wednesday evening thanking the team for selecting him:
Thank you @BlueJays for drafting me in the 32nd round today! It’s a great honor! It’s with mutual understanding that I’ll still be honoring my commitment to Penn State! I look forward to college and bettering myself as a player and person, thank you to all who have supported me! pic.twitter.com/tUcKWZESPl— Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) June 5, 2019
Unsurprisingly, the internet writ large also enjoyed the pick:
GM Ross Atkins on selecting Braden Halladay in the 32nd round of the MLB draft. His late father, HOF pitcher Roy “Doc” Halladay wore number 32 with the #BlueJays— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 5, 2019
“He’s headed to Penn State, but we’re glad to have drafted him.”
Braden Halladay, son of Roy, drafted by the Blue Jays in the 32nd round. What an awesome move.— Jared Serre (@JaredSerre) June 5, 2019
Blue Jays just took Braden Halladay. I’m not crying, you’re crying. #MLBDraft— Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) June 5, 2019
Braden Halladay is not likely to sign but I'm glad that he was selected by the Jays— Jose Lopes (@jasl71) June 5, 2019
The Jays drafted Braden Halladay in round 32? pic.twitter.com/kaccdjSBt9— Brædən McCarthy (@Bluejaysfan10) June 5, 2019
Last March, just five months after his father died, Halladay pitched a perfect inning against the Blue Jays in an exhibition as a member of the Canadian Junior National Team. Blue Jays fans gave him a standing ovation:
This past January, Halladay's father was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his standout career with the Jays and Phillies. He will be posthumously inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on July 21.
