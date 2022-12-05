More Sports:

December 05, 2022

Phillies expected to sign superstar shortstop 'as early as this week'

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Trea-Turner-Dansby-Swanson-Phillies_120422_USAT Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

The Phillies could have Dansby Swanson or Trea Turner on their roster before midweek next week.

The MLB's hot stove has heated up from simmering some sweet onions for a Philly cheesesteak to piping hot enough to sear a ribeye.

In the wake of Jacob deGrom's monster signing with the Rangers this weekend, the floodgates could be wide open early this week as baseball's winter meetings continue in San Diego.

The Phillies have made no secrets about their intention to improve and try to defend their 2022 NL pennant, and they are expected to sign one of the top four infielders available in free agency. Reports from The Athletic confirm that the team met with Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts on Friday, and the team likely has already met with Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

Which of the four they sign is the biggest remaining question. It sounds as though Turner is the team's top preference, but he's been drawing a ton of interest from around the league's contenders — particularly from the NLCS losers the Padres. 

Correa is the youngest and is just as talented as Turner, and will command just as big a deal. Bogaerts is a little more defensively challenged and Swanson is an ace defender whose bat is slightly behind the other three. All are seen as an upgrade over Jean Segura.

No matter which way the Phillies go, they'll be addressing their defensive issues and adding an offensive threat to the lineup. 

With the meetings in southern California slated to wrap up Wednesday, it's completely possible there is a new Phillie stud on the roster in the next few days.

