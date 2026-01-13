More Sports:

January 13, 2026

Report: Phillies, Bo Bichette meeting went 'very well,' no more news yet

The Phillies seem to have made a good impression on the blockbuster infielder.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-rumors-Bo-Bichette_011326 John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images

The Phillies are making headway in their trek to sign Bo Bichette.

The Phillies' reported meeting Monday with superstar free agent Bo Bichette happened, and the early returns appear good.

MLB insider Jon Heyman said their meeting "went well," and went on to outline a convincing case for the Phillies as they try to entice the 27-year-old to join their contending club.

A "first class organization" is a great start, in addition to Heyman's claims that the roster, ballpark and Don Mattingly as bench coach are all draws for the All-Star infielder. 

Bichette remains an option as a backup plan — or perhaps now a primary one — in case the Phillies are unable to retain the yet to be signed catcher J.T. Realmuto. Their veteran backstop has yet to make any sort of noted response to the offer Philly has made, prompting the Phillies to seek another righty bat for the middle of their order.

On the Realmuto front, another insider, Jim Bowden, told MLB Network Radio, “I have not heard of a single team that is in on Realmuto right now." It could be a buyer's market.

If the Phillies do indeed elect to go for Bichette instead of Realmuto, and they can find a taker for Alec Bohm and his entire salary, they could maneuver the payroll level they are hoping to have for 2026.

The Red Sox, who saw their own big-ticket infielder Alex Bregman leave for the Cubs last week, could be Philadelphia's biggest competition for Bichette — a possible second or third baseman in Philly.

