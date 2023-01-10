More Sports:

January 10, 2023

Report: Mets don't wind up signing Carlos Correa after all

The All-Star shorstop, flagged twice for health concerns in his physical, is returning to Minnesota instead

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Carlos Correa runs away from the NL East.

A bullet dodged for the Phillies?

In a division already loaded with talent, the defending NL pennant winners are being projected by many as the third-best team in the NL East — even after signing Trea Turner and a bevy of veteran pitchers. 

The Braves are no worse after winning the division last season, and the Mets, who also finished 14 games ahead of the Phillies in the standings, replaced Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander and were looking revamped for another 100-win season, matching the Turner signing with a last-minute deal for Carlos Correa.

And then this bombshell dropped:

That's right. After a failed physical had Correa wiggling out of a monster deal with the Giants, Correa once again had concerning enough issues in his ankle to get him out of a Mets deal as well.

Correa staying in the American League is great for Philadelphia.

When healthy, Correa is one of the best shortstops in baseball who can do a little of everything. He was a key part of the Astros' first World Series team in 2017 and is a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner. He was expected to slide to third base alongside Francisco Lindor, creating quite the potent infield in Queens.

But alas, it was not meant to be and is definitely a feather in Phillies fans' caps as they continue to relish in the struggles of their I-95 rivals to the north.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

