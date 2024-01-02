MLB rumors: Don't 'count out' Phillies for free agent starters Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery

The Phillies have had a very interesting run the last few years. They've made several gigantic free agent signings — and they have all more or less worked out for the team. And as a result, they've become a perennial contender in the National League.

Is the team really going to stand pat to avoid a potential heat check this offseason?

The chatter before the New Year was that the team was more or less finished with big moves, focused on extending ace Zack Wheeler who is set to become a free agent in 10 months. But with top pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still available, it sounds like Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the front office may not be able to help themselves.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman mentioned the Phillies — in a praise-laden answer — as a contender in the Snell sweepstakes alongside the Giants, Angels and some other teams.

"I'm not going to count out the Phillies either," Heyman said (transcribed from above). "They want another big time pitcher to go with Nola, who they brought back for $172 million. They do better in free agency than just about everybody. Zack Wheeler was a great free agent signing, Harper, Castellanos, Schwarber, everybody they've signed they have hit on. I think the Phillies are a possibility there."

He also mentioned them in a recent column for the New York Post:

The Phillies made a real attempt for Yamamoto — their presentation drew praise — and with a recent history of smart free-agency plays remain in play to sign another top free-agent starter, including Montgomery and Snell. [NY Post]

Snell, 31, will not be returning to the Padres after winning the NL Cy Young award in 2023 with a 14-9 record, 2.25 ERA and league best 5.8 hits allowed per nine innings. He also led the league in walks with 99 over his 32 starts. The longer the Snell decision drags out, the more the Phillies will probably be able to slither their way into the mix.

Montgomery is another superstar starter still on the market, and Heyman said he is "not going to count out the Phillies," when asked to list the teams interested in signing the recent World Series champion.

The 30-year-old has pitched for three teams over the last two seasons, posting a 3.20 ERA in 2023 and earning some real valuable postseason experience with the Rangers. Montgomery could be a cheaper option.

The Phillies could have their best starting five since 2011 (Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels, Roy Oswalt and Joe Blanton) if they make a move on either hurler. Both would slot in behind Wheeler and Nola, and ahead of Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez, adding depth to a staff that has needed it in back to back long postseason runs.

