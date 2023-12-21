More Sports:

December 21, 2023

Year in review: the top 5 most read Phillies stories of 2023

Which Phillies stories were the most popular on our website this year?

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
0145_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Bryce-Harper.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are on a mission to get back to the World Series.

While it seems we are firmly in the "heartbreak" era of Philly sports, the local baseball team did provide some incredible memories last season. Interestingly, very few of them are reflected in the top 5 most read Phillies stories at PhillyVoice.com from 2023. Our readers clearly like gossip and drama more.

A look at your favorite articles from last season:

5. Philly fans buy tickets in Arizona

Back when the vibes were immaculate and the Phillies were up 2-0, and sniffing another World Series try, the fans were cocky and feisty. And they bought tickets, in droves, to Game 3 of the NLCS with no intention of attending. The tickets were cheap and the Arizona fans were not engaged. But the Phillies fell apart anyway.

4. Home sweet home

With all the top teams in the playoff field dropping like flies, the path for Phillies World Series title looked like it would (and ultimately did) go through South Philly

3. 'Atta Boy Harper'

This is the moment the Braves lost the NLDS. Never talk trash to Bryce Harper.

2. A primetime monster

Our columnist Eytan Shander credited Major League Baseball, and its decision to expand the playoffs, with the Phillies juggernaut postseason runs over the last two season. 

1. Phillies Eat World

The drummer of Jimmy Eat World got into it with Phillies fans last October and the outcome was predicable. And our readers were apparently all about it.

