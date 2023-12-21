Year in review: the top 5 most read Phillies stories of 2023

While it seems we are firmly in the "heartbreak" era of Philly sports, the local baseball team did provide some incredible memories last season. Interestingly, very few of them are reflected in the top 5 most read Phillies stories at PhillyVoice.com from 2023. Our readers clearly like gossip and drama more.

A look at your favorite articles from last season:

Back when the vibes were immaculate and the Phillies were up 2-0, and sniffing another World Series try, the fans were cocky and feisty. And they bought tickets, in droves, to Game 3 of the NLCS with no intention of attending. The tickets were cheap and the Arizona fans were not engaged. But the Phillies fell apart anyway.

With all the top teams in the playoff field dropping like flies, the path for Phillies World Series title looked like it would (and ultimately did) go through South Philly.

This is the moment the Braves lost the NLDS. Never talk trash to Bryce Harper.

Our columnist Eytan Shander credited Major League Baseball, and its decision to expand the playoffs, with the Phillies juggernaut postseason runs over the last two season.

The drummer of Jimmy Eat World got into it with Phillies fans last October and the outcome was predicable. And our readers were apparently all about it.

