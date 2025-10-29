MLB rumors: Phillies expected to have interest in bevy of free agents

With the World Series heading for at least six games, the start of MLB free agency is expected in early November (it officially begins five days after the World Series).

The Phillies are going to be major players, in a variety of ways.

They have some high-profile free agents to attend to — Kyle Schwarber is The Athletic's second-best available free agent, Ranger Suárez is No. 7, and J.T. Realmuto is No. 23.

In addition, at least via Jim Bowden and his free agency big board, the Phillies are going to be interested in even more of the best available players.

The Phillies are obviously "good fits" for Schwarber, Suárez and Realmuto. But according to The Athletic they're also good fits for eight other big names. Not all of them make sense...

• No. 1 Kyle Tucker: He's likely the backup plan for Schwarber. At 28, he's got all the tools and also plays well in the outfield.

• No. 3 Pete Alonso: I guess the thought is that if Schwarber goes elsewhere Alonso profiles as a similar home run masher?

• No. 5 Bo Bichette: He's a shortstop and has never played anywhere else. Perhaps the thinking is they'd sign him and move off of Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott? And move Trea Turner to third base?

• No. 6 Alex Bregman: Another interesting player here, the Phillies would have to find a spot for him in the infield if he was a target.

• No. 19 Eugenio Suárez: He was someone the Phillies were rumored to have interest in at the trade deadline. Suárez is a great power hitter who has only played shortstop and third base.

• No. 34 Brad Keller: This one actually does make sense, he had a 2.07 ERA for the contending Cubs over 68 appearances out of the pen.

• No. 47 Miguel Andujar: He can play in the outfield, as well as third base, but the Phillies already have two utility-type players in Edmundo Sosa and Otto Kemp.

• No. 50 Cedric Mullins: Mullins is a speedy outfielder and was one of the options the Phillies looked at before ultimately deciding on Harrison Bader last summer. Mullins could be a backup plan if Bader walks.



As you can see, the Phillies are going to be the subject of free agency rumors to some players who make a lot of sense, and to even more players who do not fit into their roster one bit.

In his season-ending press conference Phillies President Dave Dombrowski made it pretty clear that the team was content to run things back for 2026, citing the 14-time NL East champion Braves from the 1990s and early 2000s. It's hard to win in the postseason and the Phils front office intends to keep returning until they can get hot and make a deep run again.

It's possible, even likely, that the Phillies stick with what worked, with these major free agents as emergency backup plans. Even still, they're going to be floated as potential landing spots for many of them constantly throughout the fall and winter.

