February 08, 2024

MLB trade rumors: Phillies one of two teams potentially in on closer Kenley Jansen

The Phillies have a need at the back of the bullpen Kenley Jansen could fill it.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Kenley-Jansen-Phillies-rumors Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Will the Phillies bring in a splashy accomplished closer yet again?

Would the Phillies try bringing in yet another former All-Star closer in his mid 30s?

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, they are one of two teams expected to be interested in trading for Red Sox closer Kenley Jensen.

The Red Sox are reportedly putting the 35-year-old reliever on the market as they look to either bring back some young pitching, or clear salary to make a move for one of the remaining free agents — like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

The Dodgers are the first team Morosi mentioned, a team Jansen spent 12 years pitching for. The Phillies are the other.

"I would also mention one more team thats been somewhat quiet this offseason, the Phillies," Morosi said (transcribed from the clip above). "They brought back Nola, but for the most part they did not address the main reason why it was the Diamondbacks and not themselves and thats their bullpen."

The Phillies let their own former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel walk after one season, and two very costly blown saves in the NLCS. They have yet to add anyone of note to the bullpen and a Jansen-type back of the bullpen arm is exactly what they are in need of.

The Red Sox' righty will make $16 million in 2024 and will be a free agent in 2025. He had a 3.63 ERA and 29 saves last season in Boston — earning a fourth career All-Star berth — and bringing his career total to 420 in 14 MLB seasons. His career era is an appealing 2.52.

A package sent to Boston from the Phillies would likely need to include pitching, as Morosi said, but the team will be hesitant to include either of their top two highly-touted young starters in Mick Abel and Andrew Painter. Could Griff McGarry or some other midlevel pitching arms get a deal done? 

Many expect the Phillies to make an addition or two before spring training really kicks off in a few weeks. Perhaps they'll do it via trade.

