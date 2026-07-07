MLB trade rumors: The Phillies need to look into these likely available relievers

It might be a third priority — after an outfield bat and starting pitcher — but the Phillies' bullpen needs upgrades.

The pen has skated by thanks to two of the best relievers in the game in closer Jhoan Duran and setup man Orion Kerkering, but the supporting cast behind them has been lacking.

A look at some revealing bullpen stats:

Category Stat MLB Rank Bullpen ERA 4.26 19th Bullpen WHIP 1.339 18th K to BB ratio 3.15 1st Batting avg against .254 25th BABIP .324 30th Inherited runner score % 35% 27th



Lots of strikeouts. And lots of hits. There is certainly some bad luck involved, as signified by their league-worst batting average on balls in play, but it's been a pretty big sample size and changes obviously need to be made.

With less than a month to go before the MLB's trade deadline arrives, it's a good time to start kicking the tires on potential trade targets. We've cornered 20 of them, which we'll break down in four categories below. There is a vast relief pitching market and numerous options beyond the ones we've documented. It would be shocking if the Phillies don't make at least one move to add to their bullpen.

A look at our 20 favorite bullpen trade targets:

A better bridge to Duran (7):

Adolis Chapman, Red Sox; Josh Hader, Astros; Garrett Whitlock, Red Sox; Yennier Cano, Orioles; A.J. Minter, Mets; Brooks Raley, Mets; Sean Newcomb, White Sox

Some of these seven arms below are used to closing games, and would have to be comfortable being a second fiddle to Phillies All-Star Duran. But these are the likely priciest options on the trade market and the guys who'll have the biggest impact on the bullpen if acquired:

• Chapman would have to be okay not being a primary closer, but the 38-year-old is likely the best on paper reliever available and he's got a 2.36 ERA and 18 saves in Boston right now.

• Hader is almost unhittable right now, and a luxury item the soon-to-be selling Astros can no longer afford. Under contract through 2028, he's got a 0.60 ERA through 15 innings.

• Whitlock is the exact arm the Phillies need. A 30-year-old righty with two team options ahead in 2027 and 28, he's not a primary closer and has a 2.48 ERA in 2026 with lights-out strikeout numbers.

• Cano, like Whitlock, is a stellar late-innings arm posting impressive numbers this season. In Baltimore, he's got a 2.48 ERA on an expiring deal.

• Minter has been in the NL East for a long time, 10 seasons with the Braves and then the Mets. He's having his best season ever amid a train wreck in New York, a 0.56 ERA through 15 innings on an expiring contact.

• Not a big headline generator, Raley has quietly compiled a 2.41 ERA over four seasons with the Mets and is set to come off their books this fall.

• Boasting an impressive 1.7 WAR as a reliever so far with 34 appearances and a 2.58 ERA, Newcomb is on an expiring deal and is a perfect late-innings lefty arm for Philly to target.



Solid, proven bullpen arms (3): Pete Fairbanks, Marlins; Kyle Finnegan, Tigers; Caleb Ferguson, Reds

None of these three arms is a lights-out closer, but they're all no doubter upgrades and guys who'd thrive in the seventh or eighth inning in a Orion Kerkering type role.

• Fairbanks has had a rough go of it in Miami with an ERA north of seven. He's got a proven track record, however, with a 3.55 career ERA and with an expiring contract he could be acquired at a reasonable cost.

• An innings-eater for the lackluster Tigers, Finnegan could be a perfect fit for the Phils pen. He has a 2.23 ERA over 40.1 innings, though his walk rate is concerning. He's signed through 2027.

• Ferguson has a 1.62 ERA this season, is on an expiring contract and is just 29. He'd be a trade-and-extend candidate if the Phillies targeted him.



Front of the pen upgrades (6): Antonio Senzatela, Rockies; Andrew Kittredge, Orioles; Bryan Abreu, Astros; Kirby Yates, Angels; JoJo Romero, Cardinals; Ryan Thompson, Diamondbacks

Here's a group of relief pitchers who are either having uncharacteristically great or bad seasons, and would be affordable upgrades over the Seth Johnsons and Kyle Backhuses of the world.

• Senzatela has been a sensation this season with an 8-0 record and 2.93 ERA for the lowly Rockies. He has a team option in 2027 and has never had numbers this good over a 10-year career.

• Kittredge will be a free agent after this season and has struggled in Baltimore — but his career 3.52 ERA implies he could be a solid bullpen piece and bounce back.

• Abreu is a change-of-scenery candidate who has a 2.91 career ERA over eight seasons in Houston but is painted with an ugly 5.90 mark this season. He's due to hit free agency in the fall.

• If Yates is dealt by L.A., he'll be playing for an eighth different team. At 39 he still has good stuff, with a 2.72 ERA so far this season.

• If the Cardinals become sellers, Romero is a familiar arm — drafted by the Phillies in 2016 — and a solid lefty specialist.

• Diamondbacks reliever Thompson is solid from the right side with a 3.06 ERA this season playing on an expiring deal.



Worth a flier (4): Kenley Jansen, Royals; Gregory Soto, Pirates; Matt Strahm, Royals; Taylor Rogers, Twins

And finally a quartet of pitchers who have name recognition but who might not be pitching that way right now.

• Jansen does have a proven track record, but struggling (a 4.98 ERA) at age 38 is never a good sign. He could be a boost to the middle of the bullpen with his experience and abundant postseason performances.

• Soto has shown flashes but never seems to put it together for an entire season. He's not pitching well in Pittsburgh right now but his flame-throwing arm would still be an upgrade over the pitchers the Phils have at the weak end of their pen.

• Another former Phillie, Strahm, hasn't been his best self in a new home. Though he's had a rough go of it this year in Kansas City, he's a year removed from being a stellar swing man in Phillie and the current team could use that versatility.

• And finally Rogers, who is having his worst season as a pro and could benefit from a change of scenery. He has a career 3.48 ERA over 11 seasons.



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