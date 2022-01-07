West Norriton restaurant linked to fatal hepatitis A case gets shut down, Montgomery County officials say

At least one person has died from hepatitis A and several others were hospitalized in Montgomery County after an outbreak of the virus was linked to a pizzeria in West Norriton, officials said Friday.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health revealed that Gino's Ristorante & Pizzeria, the restaurant where the outbreak may have originated or spread, has been temporarily closed amid an ongoing investigation. The restaurant is located at 2401 Main St., with a Norristown mailing address, and has been a part of the community for more than 40 years, according to their website.

County officials said there are 11 total hepatitis A cases currently under investigation, including nine confirmed and two other potential infections. Of the nine confirmed cases, seven people were hospitalized.

To date, one death is confirmed and another death is still under investigation.

The first exposure is believed to have occurred in late November and no longer presents a risk, but the existence of probable cases that are still being evaluated convinced the county close the restaurant until further notice in the interest of public health.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a highly transmissible virus. The severity of the infection can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious disease lasting several months. Most people who contract the virus do not get seriously ill.

The virus is generally spread when people come into trace amounts of stool from an infected person through food, drink or an object. The disease can also be spread through close contact, like caring for or having sex with with an infected person.

Certain populations are particularly at risk of contracting the disease including the homeless, drug users and men who have sex with men.

Signs and symptoms of the disease can last up to two months and include fatigue, fever, nausea, stomach pain, joint pain, loss of appetite and jaundice.

Many people, especially children, have no symptoms but can still spread the infection. In addition, a person can transmit Hepatitis A to others up to two weeks before symptoms appear.

The disease is preventable via a vaccine and the Montgomery County Department of Public Health recommends that anyone who may have come in contact with the virus get vaccinated within two weeks of their exposure if they have not been vaccinated previously.

Since 2017, Pennsylvania and the nation have experienced several large-scale hepatitis A outbreaks per DOH's notice.

In October, Pennsylvania was one of 24 with an ongoing outbreak and officials were tracking an increased number of outbreaks in Philadelphia over the course of 2021.

To report suspected clusters of hepatitis A, Pennsylvania residents can call (877) PA-HEALTH or their local health department.