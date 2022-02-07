More News:

February 07, 2022

Pennsylvania couple busted for allegedly producing, selling 'bootleg' moonshine

Liquor Control Enforcement officials say the Centre County duo hid their operation for nearly 30 years

Michael Tanenbaum
A batch of spirits being prepared at at Second Sight Spirits distillery in Ludlow, Ky. approaches 200 degrees Fahrenheit. At-home distilling of spirits for personal use or sale is illegal. A Pennsylvania couple is facing charges for allegedly producing and selling moonshine using a bootleg recipe.

A husband and wife in central Pennsylvania are facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly running an underground moonshine business that produced and sold of the notoriously high-proof liquor, which is illegal to make and sell without a license, officials said.

Glenn and Barbara McCleester, 79 and 65, respectively, were charged late last month after a nearly year-long investigation that began with an anonymous tip. The Port Matilda couple allegedly produced the "bootleg" moonshine for the better part of three decades before the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement intervened with a series of stings.

Sometimes called firewater, hooch or white lightning, moonshine refers primarily to unaged whiskeys that are clear in color and use a corn and sugar base, although moonshine can be made using anything that ferments. With an alcohol content that can climb close to 190 proof at the upper limit, moonshine is one of the most potent spirits that can be distilled. 

In a more general sense, the term moonshine is used historically to describe the practice of distilling and selling liquors at night, under cover of darkness, to avoid government detection. Farmer-distillers in western Pennsylvania were among the first in the country to produce moonshine, which became a focal point of the Whiskey Rebellion after the federal government imposed a tax on whiskey products in 1791. The spirit has become more commonly associated with the South in modern times.

Federal law prohibits distilling of alcohol at home, even for personal use. Pennsylvania also has among the strictest liquor laws and regulations in the United States. It's against the law to own a still without a license unless it's for historical or decorative purposes, though many so-called bootleggers jerry-rig them using cheaply available materials.

In April of last year, an undercover officer from the BLCE visited the McCleesters after receiving an anonymous online complaint that the couple were bootleggers, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WJAC in Johnstown.

Between April and January of this year, the undercover officer allegedly purchased four jugs of moonshine from the couple for $60 per jug.

During one of the visits, Barbara McCleester allegedly showed the officer the purity of the moonshine by lighting it on fire to demonstrate that its flame was blue, not orange. McCleester told the officer that orange flames indicate impurities in the product, the complaint said. The flame test is intended to ensure the safety of the moonshine, but the method is considered unreliable folklore for screening out all potential toxins. 

On Jan. 26, officers executed a search warrant on a cabin in Taylor Township, where the couple allegedly distilled their moonshine, and seized several tools connected to the illegal operation, state police said.

When the officer first met the couple, they allegedly claimed the moonshine recipe was passed down to them and had come from reputed moonshiner and former NASCAR driver Junior Johnson. The North Carolina native's father was famed among a generation of moonshine producers who bootlegged the spirit in response to Prohibition in the early 1920's. His father's home was raided in 1935, when federal agents seized hundreds of gallons of illegal moonshine. Johnson continued his family's tradition after his driving career, resulting in his arrest and brief imprisonment in the late 1950's for having an illegal still.

Former President Ronald Reagan pardoned Johnson in 1986, and Johnson later became a part owner of Piedmont Distillers in North Carolina. They created a legal version of the family recipe, "Midnight Moon," that's still sold today. Johnson died in 2019 at 88 years old. 

Moonshine has become increasingly popular again among craft distilleries that have capitalized on the intrigue surrounding the powerful spirit. Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, Ole Smoky in Tennessee and Montana's Trail House in New York all have popular moonshine products.

The McCleevers are each charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful sales of liquor and manufacturing and selling liquor without a license. They have preliminary arraignments scheduled for Feb. 15.

