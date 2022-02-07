New Jersey dropping school mask mandate as omicron surge relents

New Jersey students, teachers and staff may soon be permitted to take off their face masks while at school.

The state's mask requirement for K-12 schools will be lifted March 7, nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down in-person learning. Districts will have the choice to implement their own masking requirements or discard the policy.

The New York Times was first to report the rule change Monday morning. Gov. Phil Murphy later confirmed the policy shift on social media.

"Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy," Murphy wrote on Twitter. "But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations."

New COVID-19 cases in New Jersey have dropped to levels seen when omicron surge began in early December. At this point, children ages 5 and up are eligible to be vaccinated.

The New Jersey Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, wrote in a statement that it was "cautiously optimistic" about the relaxation of the statewide requirement.

"As we have said from the beginning of the pandemic, it is critical to follow the data and listen to public health experts when implementing or removing COVID protocols," the union wrote. "As of today, that data is trending strongly in the right direction, and we look forward to additional public health guidance supporting the move away from mandatory masking in schools."

All K-12 students, teachers and staff, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination statuses, have been required to wear masks since most schools resumed in-person instruction in September 2020.

New Jersey had planned to end its mandate for the current academic year. But it reimplemented the mandate when the delta variant caused a surge of infections last summer when most students were not eligible to be vaccinated.

Only students with documented medical conditions and disabilities that make wearing a mask difficult or dangerous have been exempt from the rule. The requirement also has not applied to certain extracurricular activities and eating or drinking in a school building.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended masks in school settings.

New Jersey schools have mostly operated in-person this year, though some pivoted to remote learning during the omicron surge. All teachers and staff have been required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 school mask requirement ended in December after a lengthy court battle over its legality. The School District of Philadelphia's mask rule remains in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.