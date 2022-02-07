James McAvoy marries Philly native he met on 'Split' set, calls city a second home

Actor James McAvoy and the 23 personalities he brought to M. Night Shyalaman's "Split" made him a fan favorite among Philadelphians who already appreciated his well-known roles in "Atonement" and Marvel's "X-Men" franchise.

Shyamalan's "Split," the middle part of a trilogy with "Unbreakable" and "Glass," was filmed in parts of Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania. During the making of the movie, McAvoy met Shyamalan's production assistant, Lisa Liberati, and the two developed a relationship in the years after McAvoy and ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff divorced in 2016, the year "Split" was released.

Generally a private celebrity, the 42-year-old McAvoy revealed in an interview with Guardian that he and Liberati are now married. The British daily newspaper asked McAvoy if the marriage makes him an honorary Philadelphian.

“Yeah, it’s like a second home for me,” McAvoy said.

Liberati's other film credits include production work on Roger Donaldson's "Species" (1995), John Erick Dowdle's "Devil" (2010), which is based on a Shyamalan story, and Shyamalan's "The Visit" (2015).

McAvoy declined to offer more details about his relationship with Liberati in order to avoid "tabloid fodder." He has an 11-year-old son he is co-parenting with Duff, the award-winning British actress McAvoy met while working together on the TV show "Shameless." They were married for 10 years.

In the year's since McAvoy's role in "Split," he's been open about his affinity for Philadelphia. In several Instagram posts, he's pictured wearing a Wawa t-shirt with the word "Jawn" replacing the name of the beloved Philly-area brand.

McAvoy also broke out a Philly accent during a "Saturday Night Live" skit in 2019 and referenced his role in "Split" after former President Donald Trump famously said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia," during a 2020 presidential debate with Joe Biden.

McAvoy reportedly has spent the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic in Britain, where he has only taken on UK-based film and theater projects. He's currently reprising a past role in a remake of Edmund Rostand's drama Cyrano de Bergerac, which is playing in London and Glasgow before it comes to the Brooklyn Academy of Music from April 5-May 22.