Morris Arboretum hosts Bloomin’ Bubbles on Tuesdays this summer

Morris Arboretum & Gardens is hosting Bloomin’ Bubbles every Tuesday this summer, turning the Whimsical Woods into a playful outdoor space filled with floating bubbles, nature exploration and hands-on fun for children.

The weekly program invites kids to run through clouds of bubbles while exploring the woodland play area, which was designed to encourage imagination and free play in an outdoor setting.

On the second Tuesday of each month, the arboretum also adds self-guided activity stations with themed activities and interactive experiences for children.

Bloomin’ Bubbles is included with general admission to Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Aug. 25

Morris Arboretum's Whimsical Woods

100 E Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Free with admission

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