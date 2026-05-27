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May 27, 2026

Morris Arboretum hosts Bloomin’ Bubbles on Tuesdays this summer

The weekly kids’ program features bubble play and hands-on activities in the Whimsical Woods.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Kids
Morris Arboretum - Bloomin Bubbles Provided Courtesy/Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Children can play among bubbles and themed activity stations during Bloomin’ Bubbles at Morris Arboretum & Gardens this summer.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens is hosting Bloomin’ Bubbles every Tuesday this summer, turning the Whimsical Woods into a playful outdoor space filled with floating bubbles, nature exploration and hands-on fun for children.

The weekly program invites kids to run through clouds of bubbles while exploring the woodland play area, which was designed to encourage imagination and free play in an outdoor setting.

On the second Tuesday of each month, the arboretum also adds self-guided activity stations with themed activities and interactive experiences for children.

Bloomin’ Bubbles is included with general admission to Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

Bloomin' Bubbles

Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Aug. 25
Morris Arboretum's Whimsical Woods
100 E Northwestern Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Free with admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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