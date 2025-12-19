More Culture:

December 19, 2025

Free Library's most-borrowed book of the year was written by a local author

Check out the top 25 most-popular titles from the Philadelphia public library system.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
The Free Library shared its most-borrowed books of the year. 'The God of the Woods' by Liz Moore was the top title.

Philly residents checked out all kinds of books from the Free Library this past year — but one twisty, time-jumping mystery drew the most readers.

"The God of the Woods" by Liz Moore was the most-borrowed book from the public library system in 2025, data from the Free Library reveals. Though the novel takes place in the Adirondacks, its author has more local ties. Moore is a Temple University professor who set her previous novel, "Long Bright River," on the streets of Kensington. A TV adaptation premiered on Peacock earlier this year, and Netflix recently announced that a series version of "The God of the Woods" is in the works, with Moore serving as a showrunner.

MORE: Mummers Parade 2026: Road closures, parking restrictions and how to watch

"James" by Percival Everett, the Pultizer-winning re-imagining of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," was the second-most popular pick at the Free Library. The rest of the top five included, respectively, "The Wedding People" by Alison Espach, "Sunrise on the Reaping" by Suzanne Collins and "Great Big Beautiful Life" by Emily Henry.

Two books in the children's "Dog Man" series, a spinoff of "Captain Underpants," made the top 10. So did the year's One Book, One Philadelphia selection: "The Upcycled Self," the autobiography from Roots emcee Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden and "All Fours" by Miranda July took up the final spots at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

Check out these and the rest of 25 most-borrowed titles from the Free Library for the past year below. Technically, all of the system's interlibrary loans claimed the No. 4 slot on the ranking, but since they represented a category rather than individual book, we eliminated them from our chart:

Book Author 
The God of the Woods Liz Moore 
 JamesPercival Everett 
The Wedding People Alison Espach 
 Sunrise on the ReapingSuzanne Collins 
Great Big Beautiful Life  Emily Henry
Dog Man: Big Jim Begins Dav Pilkey 
The Housemaid  Freida McFadden
All Fours Miranda July 
 The Upcycled SelfTariq Trotter 
Dog Man Dav Pilkey 
The Let Them Theory Mel Robbins 
Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt 
 IntermezzoSally Rooney 
Long Bright River Liz Moore 
Martyr! Kaveh Akbar 
The Emperor of Gladness Ocean Vuong 
Dog Man: Fetch-22 Dav Pilkey 
 The Frozen RiverAriel Lawhorn 
 For Whom the Ball RollsDav Pilkey 
 Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver
Dog Man: Grime and Punishment Dav Pilkey 
 AtmosphereTaylor Jenkins Reid 
Broken Country Clare Leslie Hall 
 Wild Dark ShoreCharlotte McConaghy 
 Dog Man: A Tale of Two KittiesDav Pilkey 

