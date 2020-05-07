More Events:

May 07, 2020

Three Philly businesses create limited-edition Mother's Day gift set

Last-minute shoppers, there's still time to order this bundle for mom

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mother's Day Gifts
last-minute Mother's Day gift Courtesy of/Remark Glass

Vault + Vine, Franklin & Whitman, and Remark Glass teamed up to create a special Mother's Day gift set. There's still time to buy before the holiday on Sunday, May 10. Orders can be placed through Friday.

Don't have a Mother's Day present for mom yet? There's still time to order this gift set from three Philly small businesses.

The bundle from floral studio Vault + Vine, skin care company Franklin & Whitman, and hand-blown glass business Remark Glass can be ordered through Friday and delivered locally.

RELATED: Philly restaurants offering Mother's Day specials

With this thoughtful, limited-edition set, Mom will never known you procrastinated on shopping. Plus, you'll be supporting the local community.

The price for the gift set is $99. Included are fresh flowers, a skin mask and a wine glass. Orders can be placed online.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Mother's Day Gifts Philadelphia Shopping Local Businesses Flowers

