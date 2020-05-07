Three Philly businesses create limited-edition Mother's Day gift set

Don't have a Mother's Day present for mom yet? There's still time to order this gift set from three Philly small businesses.

The bundle from floral studio Vault + Vine, skin care company Franklin & Whitman, and hand-blown glass business Remark Glass can be ordered through Friday and delivered locally.

With this thoughtful, limited-edition set, Mom will never known you procrastinated on shopping. Plus, you'll be supporting the local community.



The price for the gift set is $99. Included are fresh flowers, a skin mask and a wine glass. Orders can be placed online.