Three Philly businesses create limited-edition Mother's Day gift set

May 07, 2020
Don't have a Mother's Day present for mom yet? There's still time to order this gift set from three Philly small businesses.
The bundle from floral studio Vault + Vine, skin care company Franklin & Whitman, and hand-blown glass business Remark Glass can be ordered through Friday and delivered locally.
With this thoughtful, limited-edition set, Mom will never known you procrastinated on shopping. Plus, you'll be supporting the local community.
The price for the gift set is $99. Included are fresh flowers, a skin mask and a wine glass. Orders can be placed online.
