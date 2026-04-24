More Culture:

April 24, 2026

West Coast-based loaded french fry shop opens first Pa. location in Fishtown

The chain, which has gone viral, started as a street vendor in Los Angeles and has grown to nine locations over the past decade.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fries
Mr. Fries Man Philadelphia Provided Image/Aversa PR

Mr. Fries Man, a chain serving loaded fries and wings, opened its first location in Pennsylvania at 2313 Frankford Ave. on Friday.

A new Fishtown fast-casual spot is reimagining what toppings can perch atop a basket of fries. 

Mr. Fries Man, a loaded fries restaurant, opened its first Pennsylvania location at 2313 Frankford Ave. on Friday. The chain, which has gone viral on TikTok, started as a street vendor in Los Angeles and has grown to nine brick-and-mortar locations over the past decade. 

MORE: These Philly bars are offering Flyers-themed drink specials for the playoffs

The menu is limited to plates of french fries and wings. Customers can choose from a variety of flavor combinations such as buffalo ranch chicken fries, honey garlic shrimp and steak fries, and lemon garlic crab and shrimp fries. Options also include build-your-own fries; bacon, egg and cheese fries for breakfast; vegetarian proteins; loaded baked potatoes and more than a dozen varieties of wing sauce. 

Soon after opening, the owners plan to add cheesesteak fries, which will be exclusive to this location. 

The Philadelphia shop is owned and operated by Galen Thomas, the creator of Cloud Cups gelato shop next door, and Donte Fassett, the founder of food delivery service Mason Meals. Thomas and his wife Victoria Thomas are also the owners of Philly Cheesecake Lady in Jenkintown, which they acquired in late 2025. 

"We're bringing everything that made this brand a phenomenon on the West Coast  and then we're going to Philly it up," Thomas said in a statement. "I fell in love with the concept and the food during a trip to California  and immediately said I want to bring this food and energy back to my city."

Mr. Fries Man fishtown 2Provided Image/Aversa PR

A look at some of the loaded fries available at Mr. Fries Man.


Mr. Fries Man will be counter service only, although it will share dining tables with Cloud Cups for some light seating. The space also includes custom murals featuring the city skyline and french fry motifs by artist Taqiy Muhammad.

The chain was started in 2016 by chef Craig Batiste and his wife Dorothy out of their home in South Los Angeles. Thanks to a growing social media following, the pair eventually opened a permanent spot in Gardena, California, before expanding with a franchise. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fries Philadelphia Openings Restaurants Fishtown

Featured

Limited - The Free Library - Career Fair

The Free Library of Philadelphia: A hub for job seekers across the city
Limited - Kayaking in Kent County

Why Kent County is one of the Chesapeake Bay’s best summer escapes

Just In

Must Read

Politics

City Council approves 'ICE Out' legislation protecting immigrants

ICE Out approval.jpg

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

Addiction

When people in addiction go missing, their loved ones often turn to Facebook groups to find them

Kensington Addiction Facebook

Recreation

Philly's MLB All-Star Game schedule includes fan festival and new 3-on-3 competition

MLB All-Star Game

Mother's Day

Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar returns to Cherry Street Pier for Mother’s Day weekend

Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar

Sixers

Instant observations: VJ Edgecombe, Sixers even up series with resilient performance, outlasting Celtics

Edgecombe 4.21.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved