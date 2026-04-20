These Philly bars are offering Flyers-themed drink specials for the playoffs

The Flyers' first playoff run in six years is having ripple effects. In bad news for Florence + the Machine fans, the band moved its Saturday show to Atlantic City to give Xfinity Mobile Arena back to the team. In better news for all, Philly bars are showing their team spirit with discounted, hockey-themed drinks.

The pride also has spread to a scoop shop, and the Flyers' arena has crafted a TikTok-inspired cocktail for the occasion. Here are some brightly-hued cocktails to try during the team's first-round series against the Penguins and where to get them:

Boy aquarium

Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St.

A new slang term for hockey arena has entered the lexicon, thanks to social media and rink romances like "Heated Rivalry." Women on TikTok have been joking about "tapping on the glass" and "feeding the fish" at men's hockey games for months now, and Xfinity Mobile Arena's concession partner has noticed. Aramark is offering an aqua-colored combination of vodka, Blue Curaçao, mango boba and Swedish fish in a 20-ounce collectible fishbowl to capitalize on the trend. It'll be available at the East Food Hall during the Flyers' games this Wednesday and Saturday.

Penalty box cocktails

Sports & Social at Live! Casino and Hotel, 900 Packer Ave.

Just across the arena parking lots, Sports & Social is serving up a whole menu of themed drinks. The Live! Casino and Hotel bar has prepared a trio of $10 "penalty box" whiskey cocktails — the Lemon Slapshot, Captain's Fashioned and Puck Drop Mule. Beer drinkers also can claim $5 Michelob Ultra pints during every Flyers playoff game.

Orange crush (and raffle)

Libertee Grounds, 1600 W. Girard Ave.

The mini golf bar in Francisville will be offering a classic vodka cocktail — the orange crush — for $10 during each playoff game. Flyers fans aren't just getting a drink to match their jerseys; they also earn a raffle ticket with each orange crush purchase. Prizes in the raffle include a puck signed by left winger Noah Cates.

Puck shot

The Rook, 4001 Cresson St.

The Rook is hawking some of the expected bar specials in the Flyers' honor. Domestic beer pitchers will be $12 and Stateside, Surfside and Superlyte canned cocktails will be $8 during each of the team's playoff games. But the Manayunk bar also has a "puck shot" on the menu. The special is a vodka blueberry lemonade shot, served at $8 apiece.

Playoff ice cream

Milk Jawn, 1439 E. Passyunk Ave. and 946 N. 2nd St.

Looking for a zero-proof way to show your Flyers pride? Head to one of Milk Jawn's two locations. The small-batch scoop shop has brought back its Playoff Party flavor in honor of the city's hockey and basketball teams making the postseason. It's a vanilla ice cream with layers of caramel and chocolate crunch, and it's available in cones, cups or pints.

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