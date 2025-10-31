Germantown school honors Frances Ellen Watkins Harper by unveiling mural on abolitionist's 200th birthday

Mural Arts Philadelphia debuted a new public art piece at Greene Street Friends School in Germantown on Thursday that celebrates Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, an acclaimed poet and abolitionist.

The organization teamed up with Penn State University's Center for Black Digital Research on the project, which debuted on the 200th anniversary of Harper's birthday.

Titled "Frances E. W. Harper: We Are All Bound Up Together," the mural also depicts Philadelphia-based abolitionists Harriet Forten Purvis and Nannie Helen Burroughs and includes references to some of Harper's most well-known poems.

The project is part of a larger collaboration between Greene Street Friends School and the community. Germantown-based poet Ursula Rucker led three workshops with seventh-grade student to teach them about Harper's works, mural artist Athena Scott and her artistic team led paint days with eighth-grade students and local residents, and members of Penn State University's research team worked with teachers to develop a curriculum related to Harper's life and legacy.

"Frances Harper was the most beloved Black poet and published more novels than any other Black writer of her era," said Gabrielle Foreman, MacArthur fellow and founding co-director of the Center for Black Digital Research. "We are honored to again work with Mural Arts Philadelphia so Harper's legacy will live on in Philadelphia, her adopted home for more than 40 years."

Harper was the first Black woman to publish a short story. She moved to Philadelphia at age 28 to become more active in the Underground Railroad and continued to publish renowned books of poetry and dedicated much of her life to advocating for the abolition of slavery.

She traveled the continent giving lectures in support of abolitionist and suffragist organizations and donated profits to the Underground Railroad. She also co-founded the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs and acted as superintendent of the Colored Sections of the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Women's Christian Temperance Unions. Her former home, located at 1006 Bainbridge St. in Center City, is a designated National Historic Landmark.

"Harper's legacy as a writer, activist and trailblazer calls our students to be seekers of justice, stewards of integrity and voice for equity," Michelle Holland, head of school at Greene Street Friends School, said in a statement. "Her story is one of courage, conviction and creativity — values we aim to nurture in our students every day."

Thursday's unveiling event marked the end of Mural Arts Philadelphia's monthlong celebration of the city's artistic history. Walking tours, poetry readings and exhibitions from local artists were held throughout October in honor of its theme, "Voices of Philly."