More News:

December 05, 2025

In 1986, a baby girl was found dead in a South Jersey dumpster. The FBI is still trying to identify her

The newborn infant was only a few hours old when she was suffocated, investigators say. The case has been cold for decades.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
FBI cold case Kelly Wilkinson/USA TODAY NETWORK

The FBI is trying to identify a dead baby girl found in a Gloucester County dumpster on Dec. 4. 1986.

Nearly four decades ago, investigators found a dead baby girl inside a pizzeria dumpster in South Jersey. They never found her killer, or even a name for the newborn. But as the cold case enters its 40th year, the FBI is turning to the public for help.

MORE: SEPTA receives MARC cars to ease Regional Rail disruptions, but a supply shortage is delaying Silverliner repairs

The FBI's field office in Philadelphia renewed its call for information on social media Thursday — the anniversary of the girl's death. Investigators are still working to identify Baby Jane Doe, described as a full-term, newborn girl with brown eyes and dark hair. She was left inside a silver plastic trash bag, wrapped in a distinctive beach towel with an "African Plains scene," on Dec. 4, 1986, the FBI said. The multi-colored towel featured a cheetah sitting between two trees.

FBI poster@FBIPhiladelphia/Facebook

The FBI's field office in Philadelphia renewed its call for information on a dead baby girl found in a Washington Township pizzeria dumpster in 1986. The poster above includes images of a beach towel found at the scene.


A farmer searching dumpsters for scraps to feed his pigs discovered the dead infant, the Associated Press reported at the time. He led law enforcement to a five-foot bin outside a pizza shop on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township. An assistant state medical examiner later determined the baby had been suffocated. She was only a few hours old, and still had part of her umbilical cord attached.

Investigators found fibers in the infant's fists and partial smudged fingerprints on the towel and plastic bag, the Gloucester County Times reported. Newspaper accounts at the time did not indicate whether investigators recovered any DNA from the scene, and the FBI did not respond to a request for comment. DNA evidence was a nascent tool at the time, having been used in a court case for the first time in 1986.  

The FBI is asking anyone who can help identify the infant to submit a tip online or call the Philadelphia field office at (215) 418-4000.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides South Jersey Gloucester County Washington Township FBI Cold Cases

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Business

Meet the 9 people from the Philly area on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

ChompShop 30 Under 30 2026.jpg

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Prevention

New cervical cancer screening guidelines endorse the use of self-swab kits

Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines

Lifestyle

Google reveals most searched jerseys, tickets and songs in Philly

Most popular jerseys Philly

Holiday

Hersheypark is in full holiday mode

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved