More Culture:

June 30, 2016

Mutter Museum to host adult coloring book launch party

It's possibly the strangest coloring book on the market

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Mutter Museum
Mutter Museum coloring book Courtesy of the Mütter Museum/PhillyVoice

Color the Mütter Museum’s medical collections at a special adult coloring party to celebrate the launch of the exclusive Mütter coloring book.

The popularity of adult coloring books has exploded within the last year. Amateur artists are using them to de-stress after work, as a social activity or as something to do when waiting around. Coloring books for every fandom or hobby are available; there are books depicting "Game of Thrones" scenes and even 90s' sensation Lisa Frank has announced an adult coloring book.

The craze has led to Philadelphia's own Mutter Museum jumping onboard, with what might be one of the most unusual subjects. It's now possible to color in the Mutter Museum's collection of medical oddities. 

To celebrate the launch of the book, the museum will host a party on July 20, during happy hour. Space is limited, so if strange things in jars are your thing, sign up sooner rather than later for the coloring fest.

Before attending the party, choose to register for admission and one coloring page or admission and the entire coloring book. Museum members will receive discounts.

At the event, guests will be treated to cocktails and light snacks while they color. The Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden, Thomson gallery and the rest of the museum will be open for guests to search through for the perfect coloring nook.

Color Me Mutter

Wednesday, July 20
6:30-8:30 p.m. | $5-$40 per person
The Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia
19 S. 22nd St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Events Mutter Museum Center City Cocktails Happy Hour Art Museums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Religion

Catholic leaders suspend Masses indefinitely to mitigate coronavirus spread in Philly, South Jersey
Archdiocese Philadelphia mass schedule coronavirus

Prevention

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders
new jersey malls coronavirus

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Self-Care

Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties
Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved