Mutter Museum to host adult coloring book launch party

The popularity of adult coloring books has exploded within the last year. Amateur artists are using them to de-stress after work, as a social activity or as something to do when waiting around. Coloring books for every fandom or hobby are available; there are books depicting "Game of Thrones" scenes and even 90s' sensation Lisa Frank has announced an adult coloring book.

The craze has led to Philadelphia's own Mutter Museum jumping onboard, with what might be one of the most unusual subjects. It's now possible to color in the Mutter Museum's collection of medical oddities.

To celebrate the launch of the book, the museum will host a party on July 20, during happy hour. Space is limited, so if strange things in jars are your thing, sign up sooner rather than later for the coloring fest.

Before attending the party, choose to register for admission and one coloring page or admission and the entire coloring book. Museum members will receive discounts.

At the event, guests will be treated to cocktails and light snacks while they color. The Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden, Thomson gallery and the rest of the museum will be open for guests to search through for the perfect coloring nook.

Wednesday, July 20

6:30-8:30 p.m. | $5-$40 per person

The Mutter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

19 S. 22nd St.

