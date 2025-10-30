More Events:

October 30, 2025

National Dog Show returns to Oaks this November

Nearly 2,000 dogs will compete at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center ahead of NBC’s Thanksgiving broadcast

The National Dog Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 16, continuing a long-standing Kennel Club of Philadelphia tradition.

Nearly 2,000 dogs representing 190 breeds will compete for top honors in the two-day event. Saturday’s competition will once again be recorded for the National Dog Show Presented by Purina®, airing nationwide on NBC on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2 p.m.

The show is one of the few remaining “benched” events in the country, meaning the dogs stay on the show floor throughout the day so spectators can see them up close and learn more about each breed. The weekend also features performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team and other canine exhibitions.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4 to 11, and free for kids 3 and under. Parking at the Expo Center is free, and food concessions will be available on-site throughout the weekend.

For schedules and additional information, visit nds.nationaldogshow.com.

The National Dog Show

Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. (Best in Show announced at approximately 6:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (Best in Show announced at approximately 4:30 p.m.)
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.,
Oaks, PA 19456

