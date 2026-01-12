These local movie theaters are giving out free popcorn on Jan. 19

Movie theaters across the country are luring audiences this month with the best bait they have: free popcorn.

For the made-up occasion of National Popcorn Day, several national and local chains will offer complimentary or discounted concessions on Monday, Jan. 19. Some of the deals require nothing more than a ticket, but others are designed as a challenge. See what you'll need to grab a free bag (or bucket) of popcorn at participating spots in the Philadelphia area. This list will be updated as any additional promotions are announced.

Regal Cinemas

It'll take a bit of creativity, and possibly a sewing machine, to score free snacks at Regal. The company said it will give a complimentary large popcorn to anyone who comes in costume on Jan. 19. There are no restrictions on the outfit, but come prepared to explain yourself to the concession workers. Also tag @regalmovies when posting a pic of your costume to social media for the chance to win three months of the Regal Unlimited subscription.

Philadelphia Film Society

The local cinephiles at Philadelphia Film Society are offering 50% off popcorn for the celebration. The deal is good at the organization's three theaters in Center City.

Movie Tavern

Customers who visit the Movie Tavern on Jan. 19 will get a free large popcorn with their ticket. The chain's parent company Marcus Theatres is also giving out scratch-off cards with prizes like free slushies and candy, redeemable through the month of February. Check out the multiplexes in Flourtown, Exton and Collegeville for these deals — and themed activities like DIY popcorn jewelry.

AMC

To score free concessions at AMC, moviegoers will have to make a down payment on even more popcorn. The corporation is offering customers a free large popcorn from Jan. 16-19 with the purchase of a "popcorn pass." The new membership program promises 50% off a large popcorn every day of the year for an upfront $29.99 fee, plus tax.

Cinemark

BYOB normally means bring your own beer, booze or bottle, but at Cinemark, it means bring your own bucket. The theaters will let moviegoers fill a container of their choosing for $5 during their two-day promotion on Jan. 18-19. Ambitious eaters who bring a five-gallon Lowe's blue bucket can claim an additional coupon for next month of a free medium popcorn when they purchase a medium fountain drink. And anyone can play an online game now through the faux holiday for the chance to win free popcorn for a year.

The only Cinemark location in the region is in University City, so West Philly, start cleaning your largest bowls or assessing your least-favorite handbags. Cinemark will provide complimentary food-grade liners for all "buckets."

This story has been updated with AMC's promotion.

