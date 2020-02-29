Naxolone added to first aid kits at seven Pennsylvania airports, including Philadelphia International Airport

Seven airports across Pennsylvania will receive overdose-stopping drug Naloxone kits in efforts to prevent opioid deaths, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

The Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Williamsport Regional Airport, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, University Park Airport and Lancaster Airport will receive the Naloxone, according to a release from Wolf's administration.

"When dealing with an epidemic like the opioid crisis, life-saving medication should be a part of every first aid kit and readily available," said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith. "We encourage everyone..to equip themselves to respond in an emergency."

Gov. Wolf made the announcement Thursday with other state leaders in an event at the Harrisburg International Airport, which will also get free Naxolone. Naxolone is the generic name for overdose-stopping drugs like "Narcan," which is a brand name.

The medicine will be kept in the airport's emergency medical supplies like first aid kits and automated external defibrillator (AED) machines. Naloxone is a life-saving medicine which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Naxolone is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round, and available for those with public or private insurance at a free or low cost, according to information provided by Wolf administration.

"Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits to more than 14,000 Pennsylvanians- that means 14,000 lives can be potentially saved," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release. "We know that Pennsylvanians are dedicated to helping to save lives of not only their loved ones, but also anyone who has overdosed."

