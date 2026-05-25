Neshaminy Creek Brewing’s 14th anniversary party will feature live music and beer releases

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a free, circus-themed party Saturday, June 13, at its brewery in Croydon.

The event will run from noon to 7 p.m., with live music continuing later into the evening. The party will include food trucks, local vendors, flash tattoos and special beer releases.

Tell All Your Friends, a Philadelphia-area alt/emo cover band, will perform an acoustic trio set in the taproom from 2-4 p.m. The full band also will perform in the warehouse from 7-10 p.m.

The brewery also will release “Elephant in the Room IPA,” its official anniversary beer, along with “The Shape of Heat to Come,” a new hot sauce made with Brian’s Hot Sauce. Limited-edition anniversary T-shirts and other merchandise also will be available.

Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.'s 14th Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 13 | Noon - 7 p.m.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

909 Ray Ave

Croydon, PA 19021

Free to attend

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