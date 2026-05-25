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May 25, 2026

Neshaminy Creek Brewing’s 14th anniversary party will feature live music and beer releases

The free event in Croydon will include live music, food trucks, flash tattoos and a new anniversary IPA.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Breweries
Neshaminy Creek Brewing 14th Anniversary Part Provided Courtesy/Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. will celebrate its 14th anniversary June 13 with live music, food trucks, local vendors and special beer releases.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a free, circus-themed party Saturday, June 13, at its brewery in Croydon.

The event will run from noon to 7 p.m., with live music continuing later into the evening. The party will include food trucks, local vendors, flash tattoos and special beer releases.

Tell All Your Friends, a Philadelphia-area alt/emo cover band, will perform an acoustic trio set in the taproom from 2-4 p.m. The full band also will perform in the warehouse from 7-10 p.m. 

The brewery also will release “Elephant in the Room IPA,” its official anniversary beer, along with “The Shape of Heat to Come,” a new hot sauce made with Brian’s Hot Sauce. Limited-edition anniversary T-shirts and other merchandise also will be available.

Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.'s 14th Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 13 | Noon - 7 p.m.
Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.
909 Ray Ave
Croydon, PA 19021
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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