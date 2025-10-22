More Events:

October 22, 2025

What to know about Netflix House’s Nov. 12 opening at King of Prussia Mall

Here’s what visitors can expect from Netflix House at King of Prussia Mall, including hours, parking, dining options and ticket information.

Netflix House KOP Provided Image/Netflix

Netflix House opens at the King of Prussia Mall on Nov. 12. The streaming giant's new fan hub offers mini golf, virtual reality games, a restaurant and themed experiences based on Netlix shows and movies.

After months of anticipation, Netflix House is ready to welcome fans to its first Pennsylvania location. The immersive entertainment venue will open Wednesday, Nov. 12, at King of Prussia Mall.

The attraction will feature interactive sets, themed mini-golf, virtual-reality experiences and a full-service restaurant, Netflix Bites, inspired by the platform’s most popular series and films. Visitors can explore environments based on shows like “Stranger Things” and “Bridgerton,” take photos and purchase exclusive merchandise.

The King of Prussia location — one of only two Netflix House destinations in the country — will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until midnight, and Sunday until 8 p.m. 

Guests can enter on Level One between Gregory’s Coffee and Rolex or Level Two between UNTUCKit and Sunglass Hut. A street entrance is also available on the south side of the mall between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, with parking in the Orange Lot.

Tickets are available to the public and can be reserved online. General admission is free, but access to select attractions — including the mini-golf course, virtual-reality rooms and larger immersive experiences — requires a paid ticket. Prices vary by activity, generally ranging from about $15 to $40 depending on the experience and time slot.

Opening: Netflix House Philadelphia

Opens Wednesday, Nov. 12
King of Prussia Mall
180 N Gulph Rd.
King of Prussia, PA, 19406

Hours:
Monday — Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

