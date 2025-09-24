New Netflix series chronicles the '90s Philly mob war between Joey Merlino and John Stanfa

An upcoming Netflix series will examine an infamous chapter in Philly mob history.

"Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" delves into the '90s power struggle between men loyal to John Stanfa, a veteran crime boss hand-picked by the Five Families, and those aligned with rival Joey Merlino, head of the so-called Young Turks. The factions fought for control of the city's organized crime syndicate following the 1986 arrest of mafioso Nicky Scarfo. Tensions exploded in 1993, when Stanfa's men shot and injured Merlino and killed his capo Michael Ciancaglini. A drive-by attack on Stanfa, which severely injured the mobster's son, followed. The bloodshed continued until both men were arrested.

Merlino, who denies being part of the Mafia, now co-hosts a podcast and runs Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks at 3020 S. Broad St. Stanfa is currently serving a life sentence at FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

"Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" features interviews with former mobsters, the investigators who tracked them and journalists who covered them. Wiretap recordings and surveillance footage also help recount the conflict.

The three-part series drops Wednesday, Oct. 22. Check out the trailer below:

