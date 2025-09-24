More Culture:

September 24, 2025

New Netflix series chronicles the '90s Philly mob war between Joey Merlino and John Stanfa

'Mob War: Philly vs. The Mafia' looks at the violence that unfolded as the factions sought control of organized crime in the city. It premieres Oct. 22.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Documentaries
Mob war Philly Public domain/FBI

'Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia' explores the 1990s conflict between Joey Merlino, in the image on the right, and John Stanfa, shown in image on lef, standing to the right, to control organized crime in the city. It premieres Wednesday, Oct. 22.

An upcoming Netflix series will examine an infamous chapter in Philly mob history.

"Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" delves into the '90s power struggle between men loyal to John Stanfa, a veteran crime boss hand-picked by the Five Families, and those aligned with rival Joey Merlino, head of the so-called Young Turks. The factions fought for control of the city's organized crime syndicate following the 1986 arrest of mafioso Nicky Scarfo. Tensions exploded in 1993, when Stanfa's men shot and injured Merlino and killed his capo Michael Ciancaglini. A drive-by attack on Stanfa, which severely injured the mobster's son, followed. The bloodshed continued until both men were arrested.

MORE: Jimmy Kimmel returns to late night and calls Trump administration's threats against his show 'un-American'

Merlino, who denies being part of the Mafia, now co-hosts a podcast and runs Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks at 3020 S. Broad St. Stanfa is currently serving a life sentence at FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

"Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia" features interviews with former mobsters, the investigators who tracked them and journalists who covered them. Wiretap recordings and surveillance footage also help recount the conflict.

The three-part series drops Wednesday, Oct. 22. Check out the trailer below:

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Documentaries Philadelphia Mob John Stanfa Mafia Organized Crime Netflix Joey Merlino

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly to get 14 new state historical markers, including for Bellevue hotel, Kensington riots

Philadelphia Historical Markers

Sponsored

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Prevention

Pennsylvanians should consult these medical organizations for vaccine advice — not the CDC, Gov. Shapiro says

Shapiro Vaccine Recommendations

Food & Drink

Restaurant Week may be canceled, but this chef is offering prix fixe dinners

Townsend Wentz restaurant week

Halloween

Boo at the Zoo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun

Philadelphia Zoo - Boo at hte Zoo 2025

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved