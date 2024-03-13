More Health:

March 13, 2024

New clinical trials to examine treatments for long COVID symptoms

The tests will examine a condition that causes people to suffer from fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue just from standing up.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
COVID-19 Research
Long Covid Study Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

New clinical trials will examine treatments for lingering symptoms after long COVID, such as fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.

New clinical trials by the National Institutes of Health will test three possible treatments for a condition that can be linked to long COVID and causes people to suffer from fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue just from standing up or getting out of bed.

Some of these symptoms may result from dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system, which regulates the automatic functions of the body, such as breathing and digestion. Disruption of this system can cause postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS. 

“Patients who develop POTS after having COVID-19 are often severely limited by their symptoms, and there are no proven effective treatments,” said Dr. Christopher Granger of Duke University Medical Center, who is co-leading the clinical trials.

The two clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of three treatments are part of the National Institutes of Health's COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, a nationwide research program that brings together clinicians, scientists, caregivers, patients and community members to understand, diagnose and treat long COVID.

Other RECOVER clinical trials testing treatments to address viral persistence and neurological symptoms  including cognitive dysfunction, such as brain fog – began last summer.

For the clinical trials looking into treatments for POTS, researchers plan to enroll 380 participants at 50 sites across the country.

Initially, the trials will examine three potential treatments:

• Gamunex-C, a form of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), contains antibodies to help the body protect itself against infection from various diseases and is given by intravenous infusion.

• Ivabradine, an oral medication that reduces heart rate.

• Coordinator-guided, non-drug care, which includes a series of activities managed through weekly phone calls with a care coordinator, such as wearing a compression belt and eating a high-salt diet, which are recommended for patients with POTS to counteract excessive loss of fluids.

For more information, visit: trials.recovercovid.org.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more COVID-19 Research Philadelphia Clinical Trials COVID-19 Diseases Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer
Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Third suspect arrested in shooting of 8 teens at bus stop in Northeast Philly
Third Suspect Arrested

Prevention

Prevent vision loss: Understand the risks for glaucoma
Purchased - Eye exam, vision and woman patient in optometry clinic for testing, eyesight and optical assessment

Adult Health

Women may achieve more health benefits with less exercise compared with men, study finds
women exercise health benefits

Lifestyle

Philly's first yarn crawl aims to create community among often solitary knitting hobbyists
Philly Yarn Crawl

Phillies

Phillies face a tough decision on Johan Rojas
Johan-Rojas-Phillies-Spring_031324_USAT

Festivals

Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in April with events throughout the month
Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 details

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved