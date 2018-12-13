More News:

December 13, 2018

New Jersey has the fastest average Internet download speed in the country

By Adam Hermann
If you’ve ever felt frustrated while trying to download something in New Jersey and seeing a slow-moving progress bar, just know that things could be worse — much worse.

On average, New Jersey has the fastest download speed in the country, according to a new study released Wednesday by Speedtest.net and Ookla. 

Ookla put together the 2018 Speedtest U.S. Fixed Broadband Performance Report by studying more than 24 million unique devices across the country.

New Jersey’s average download speed of 121.45 megabits per second is at least four megabits per second faster than any other state in the country, and is — get ready — a whole 139.8 percent faster than Maine’s average download speed of 50.64 megabits per second.

Unsurprisingly, Maine ranks dead last in the country.

New Jersey’s top internet service provider is Verizon, which averages a whopping 130.91 megabits per second in the state.

As far as the country as a whole is concerned, things are looking up. Ookla’s data revealed a 35.8 percent increase in average download speed, nationwide, over the last year, and a 22 percent increase in upload speed.

But it seems you’ll only be reaping the benefits of that nationwide bump if you live in the right places. You know, like New Jersey.

