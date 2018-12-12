Google's Year in Search 2018 shows nobody knows where Villanova University is located

Google just released its Year in Search 2018 data, which means it's time to look back at all the strange (and sometimes helpful) questions we've posed to the search engine in 2018.



The most searched for information on Google this year revolved around the many key elections occurring around the world. In the U.S., specifically, the No. 1 most searched how-to question was "How to Vote," and the second highest was "How to register to vote."