Undocumented immigrants now permitted to obtain professional, occupational licenses in New Jersey

Undocumented immigrants across New Jersey are now eligible for professional or occupational licenses after Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that expands access to such permits.

The bill, which passed both houses of the New Jersey Legislature earlier this summer, prohibits lawful presence in the U.S. as a qualification to obtain a professional or occupational license — as long as the applicant meets all other benchmarks.

“New Jersey is stronger when everyone is given the opportunity to contribute and everyone is given a chance to live their American Dream,” Murphy said.

“This law sends a simple, powerful message that immigration status can no longer be used as an excuse to discriminate among equally educated, trained, and qualified individuals. As we look toward our shared economic future, we must ensure that no one is left behind and everyone who puts forward the effort can succeed.”

Roughly 500,000 undocumented immigrants across New Jersey will now be eligible for professional licenses in industries such as nursing, counseling, and cosmetology.

“Today New Jersey is removing barriers that prevented talented, hardworking individuals from realizing their full potential as vital members of the state’s workforce," Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

“By welcoming all qualified individuals into our professional ranks, we not only benefit from their contributions to our economy, we are building and strengthening communities across our state.”

Under a federal law passed in 1996, states are allowed through legislation to grant an individual who is not lawfully present in the U.S. eligibility for certain state and local public benefits, including professional and occupational licenses.

“As an aspiring doctor, I faced barriers to pursuing a career in medicine due to my immigration status at a moment when our state needs us most,” said Estrella Rivas, a youth leader at Make the Road New Jersey and a third-year medical student at Rutgers University.

“Today, I no longer have to watch from the sidelines, I can pursue my degree and be there to provide aid to our most vulnerable New Jerseyans. This law takes away unconstitutional and unnecessary barriers to occupational licensure and ensures that all New Jerseyans, regardless of their immigration status, are able to contribute to our state and pursue our dreams whether it be as a doctor, a manicurist, CPA, nurse or one of the hundreds of licensed professions in New Jersey.”

New Jersey is the first state on the East Coast to remove immigration status barriers to all professional and occupational licenses.