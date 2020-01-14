More Health:

January 14, 2020

New Jersey nears ban on flavored e-cigarettes – including menthol products

Gov. Phil Murphy must decide whether to sign bill passed by legislators

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
New Jersey bans e-cigarette flavors Thorn Yang/Pexels

New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill that would ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol-flavored products. Gov. Phil Murphy must decide by Jan. 21 whether to sign or veto the bill, which includes more stringent regulations than the federal restrictions recently adopted by the Trump administration.

New Jersey is a step away from banning the sale of flavored vaping products, including menthol flavored e-cigarettes. 

Gov. Phil Murphy has until Jan. 21 to sign or veto a bill prohibiting the sale and distribution of flavored e-cigarette liquid for electronic smoking devices. The legislation passed the Senate by a 22-15 vote and the State Assembly by a 53-11 vote on Monday. Eight Assembly members abstained. 

 If Murphy signs the bill into law, it would go into effect 90 days later. 

The bill would stop the sale of e-cigarette products that have a "characterizing flavor" such as fruit, chocolate, or spice. Anyone caught selling or distributing the product would be liable to a penalty. 

Violators would face a $250 fine for their first offense, a $500 fine for their second offense and a $1,000 fine for any subsequent violations. 

The proposed law is more broad than a new federal policy prohibiting the sale of flavored e-cigarette pods for cartridge-based devices. The Trump administration's ban, announced earlier this month, still allows for the sale of menthol flavors and has fewer restrictions on e-liquid used in open-tank devices. 

The legislation came after the state's Electronic Smoking Device Task Force recommended banning of all e-cigarette flavors, including menthol, last October. 

The task force's recommendations were announced days after health officials confirmed New Jersey's first vaping-related death

More than 2,600 people have been hospitalized with vaping-related lung illnesses across the United States, Centers for Disease Control and PreventionHealth officials have confirmed 57 deaths in 27 states. 

Scientists believe that vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent that has been added to vaping liquids, may be causing the lung injuries. The chemical compound has been found in the lungs of many patients, as well as the products they vaped.  

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping New Jersey Bans Phil Murphy Legislation Health News E-cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: It's time for the Sixers to send a message — by firing Brett Brown
18_Brett_Brown_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Politics

Sen. Cory Booker drops out of Democratic presidential primary race
Sen. Cory Booker drops out president

Opioids

Effort to control opioids in an ER leaves some sickle cell patients in pain
Opioids Sickle Cell Disease

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Interior offensive line
46_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jason_Kelce_sad_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Best gluten-free, fast-dining spots in Philadelphia for when you're on the go
Gluten free dining Philadelphia

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved