More Health:

January 13, 2020

Influenza B is the dominant flu strain for first time in almost 30 years, CDC says

Twenty-one children have died from flu-related complications so far this season

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Flu Season
Influenza B is dominant strain this flu season Arek Socha/Pixabay

CDC officials report that influenza B is the dominant strain this flu season causing a large number of illnesses in children.

In a surprising twist to this year's flu season, influenza B is responsible for most of the reported flu illnesses, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This particular strain hasn't caused this much trouble for 27 years.

Influenza B is hitting children the hardest and is particularly active in the Louisiana area where there have been reports of severe illnesses and one death. This flu season started in July in Louisiana and other parts of the United States, which is earlier than the expected October start.

Authors of the CDC report wrote that "one large pediatric health care facility in New Orleans reported 1,268 laboratory-confirmed influenza B virus infections, including 23 hospitalizations from July 31 to November 21, 2019, a time when influenza activity is typically low."

Across the country there have been five new pediatric flu-related deaths reported this week. So far, this season 32 children have died from complications from the flu. Twenty-one of the deaths were related to influenza B.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, influenza B is the most dominant strain here, as well. Overall in the state there have been 25,362 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases, 477 flu-associated hospitalizations and 13 flu-related deaths this season so far.

In New Jersey, influenza B activity also is rampant. The latest numbers from the most recent Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report tallied 570 laboratory-confirmed influenza B cases just in the week ending Jan. 4.

The CDC said the prevalence of influenza B flu diagnoses is likely because this season's flu vaccine was not designed to protects against this particular strain of the virus. Typically this time of year, influenza A is the culprit for most flu cases while the B strain pops up closer to the end of the season.

Because there are several different types of flu viruses and it is hard to know which ones are going to cause the most illnesses, health officials must predict ahead of time which of the strains should be targeted by the vaccine. Most flu vaccines target two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains.

However, even when well-matched, flu vaccines are generally around 60% effective, the Washington Post reports.

CDC officials emphasized that people should still get flu vaccines if they haven't already done so. The vaccine will still lessen symptoms and reduce risks of complications and death related to the flu. A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Flu Season Philadelphia United States Influenza Viruses Children

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With John DeFilippo out as Jags OC, would he make sense for Eagles?
John-DeFilippo_011320_usat

Development

Giant market reportedly planned at Blatstein's long-stalled South Philly megaproject
Blatstein Giant

Women's Health

Most women give birth lying in bed, but is there a better way?
Hospital Birth

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

TV

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes
Tina Fey Amy Poehler Golden Globes

Festivals

Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill on Ice

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved