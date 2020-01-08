More Health:

January 08, 2020

Alcohol blamed for deaths of an increasing number of Americans

Experts believe the issue could be worse than research shows because of inconsistencies among death certificates

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Alcohol
alcohol death health PA Images/SIPA USA

A new study shows the number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related issues annually more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.

As many Americans take up Dry January, a new study revealed that more Americans are dying from alcohol-related causes.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, found that the number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related issues annually more than doubled between 1999 and 2017.

Researchers from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism used death certificates from that timeframe as the basis of the study. They were able to determine that the number of alcohol-related deaths rose from 35,419 in 1999 to 72,558 by 2017.

Researchers also found that the number of alcohol-related deaths increased nearly 51% from 16.9 to 25.5 per 100,000 people. In 2017 alone, over 2% of the roughly 2.8 million deaths in the United States were alcohol-related.

Roughly half of these deaths came from liver disease or overdose from alcohol or alcohol mixed with other drugs, the study concluded. While men have died from alcohol-related issues at a higher rate than women, non-Hispanic white women saw the largest annual increase in fatalities caused by alcohol, according to the researchers.

The rates of alcohol-related deaths for people between the ages of 55-64, as well as for non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska natives, also increased. However, the study did say that the number of alcohol-related fatalities was likely undercounted because death certificates sometimes do not capture the role that alcohol plays in a person's death.

Dr. Elliot Tapper, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, told CNN that the results of the new study are legitimate.

"When multiple researchers come to the same conclusion using different methods, I can tell you for certain these results are valid," Tapper said to CNN.

Since the turn of the 21st century, Americans have been drinking more alcohol. Per capita consumption of alcohol has risen by about 8%, and binge drinking is up roughly 7% in the same timeframe, according to CNN.

About 70% of adults said they drank in 2017, averaging a little more than two drinks per day. From 2006-2014, the number of people admitted to the emergency room because of alcohol increased over 47% among people older than 12, according to CNN. Alcohol-related hospitalizations increased more than 51% between 2000 and 2015.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Alcohol Philadelphia Research United States Alcoholism Drinking

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback
010820CarsonWentzJoshMcCown

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Doug Pederson says Mike Groh and Carson Walch will be back with Eagles, dodgy on Jim Schwartz
Jim-Schwartz_010820_usat

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved