Netflix 9/11 documentary series among new titles coming to streaming service in September

August 26, 2021
A five-part documentary series exploring the aftermath of 9/11 will debut next month on Netflix ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terroristic attacks.
"Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror," a Netflix original series, is among various new titles coming to the streaming service in September.
The documentary series chronicles the events of 9/11 and details how the United States responded at home and in Afghanistan, where the ongoing departure of U.S. troops has allowed the Taliban to quickly regain control.
"There's before 9/11 and there's after 9/11," a narrator in the trailer says.
The series, directed by Brian Knappenberger, uses personal accounts to detail the impact of 9/11. It also addresses the origins of al-Qaeda and the U.S.'s aggressive response to the attacks. It debuts Sept. 1.
Among the movies coming to Netflix next month: "School of Rock," "Grown Ups," and "Jaws." Among those departing: "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Air Force One" and the "Austin Powers" trilogy.
Here's a complete list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in September:
How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Afterlife of the Party
Final Account
Q-Force
Sept. 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle Latino
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
Dark Skies
Grown Ups
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Je Suis Karl
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The Phantom
Baki Hanma
Bangkok Breaking
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Kota Factory: Season 2
Kicking and Screaming
Midnight Special
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Turbo
I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
The Grandmaster
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
