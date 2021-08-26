More Culture:

August 26, 2021

Netflix 9/11 documentary series among new titles coming to streaming service in September

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror lands on Netflix on Sept. 1

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Netflix
Netflix 9/11 documentary Netflix/YouTube

The Netflix documentary series, 'Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror,' lands on the streaming service Sept. 1.

A five-part documentary series exploring the aftermath of 9/11 will debut next month on Netflix ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terroristic attacks. 

"Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror," a Netflix original series, is among various new titles coming to the streaming service in September. 

The documentary series chronicles the events of 9/11 and details how the United States responded at home and in Afghanistan, where the ongoing departure of U.S. troops has allowed the Taliban to quickly regain control. 

"There's before 9/11 and there's after 9/11," a narrator in the trailer says. 

The series, directed by Brian Knappenberger, uses personal accounts to detail the impact of 9/11. It also addresses the origins of al-Qaeda and the U.S.'s aggressive response to the attacks. It debuts Sept. 1.

Among the movies coming to Netflix next month: "School of Rock," "Grown Ups," and "Jaws." Among those departing: "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Air Force One" and the "Austin Powers" trilogy. 

Here's a complete list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in September:


What’s coming in September 2021

Sept. 1

How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins


Sept. 2

Afterlife of the Party 
Final Account
Q-Force 
Sept. 3
Dive Club 
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 
Sharkdog 
Worth 

Sept. 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space 

Sept. 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 
Octonauts: Above & Beyond 
On the Verge 
Untold: Breaking Point 

Sept. 8

The Circle: Season 3 
Into the Night: Season 2 
JJ+E


Sept. 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali 
The Women and the Murderer 

Sept. 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon 
Kate 
Lucifer: The Final Season 
Metal Shop Masters 
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series 
Prey 
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Sept. 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure 
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 
You vs. Wild: Out Cold 

Sept. 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 
Nightbooks 
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher 
Too Hot To Handle Latino 

Sept. 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys 


Sept. 17

Ankahi Kahaniya 
Chicago Party Aunt 
The Father Who Moves Mountains 
Sex Education: Season 3 
Squid Game 
The Stronghold 

Sept. 19

Dark Skies

Sept. 20

Grown Ups


Sept. 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel 
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 

Sept. 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl 
Dear White People: Volume 4 
Intrusion 
Jaguar 
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan 

Sept. 23

Je Suis Karl 

Sept. 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 
Ganglands (Braqueurs) 
Jailbirds New Orleans 
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation 
The Starling 
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia 

Sept. 28

Ada Twist, Scientist 
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! 

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man
Friendzone 
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love 

Sept. 30

Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park 
The Phantom

Date TBA

Baki Hanma
Bangkok Breaking 
Crime Stories: India Detectives 
Kota Factory: Season 2

What’s leaving in September

Sept. 3

Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6

Midnight Special

Sept. 7

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Sept. 11

Turbo

Sept. 12

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Sept. 14

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Sept. 15

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 16

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Sept. 18

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 30

Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Netflix Philadelphia Jaws TV Movies Documentaries 9/11

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2021 training camp
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_071321_pool

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Shopping

Urban Outfitters to debut online resale store Nuuly Thrift this fall
URBN Nuuly Thrift

Prevention

Booster shots enhance COVID-19 immunity in Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients, data shows
Johnson & Johnson booster

Education

Push for widespread student COVID-19 testing intensifies as Philly public schools mandate vaccines for employees
Philadelphia schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall
Evil Genius Brewing Food Truck Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved