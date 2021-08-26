Netflix 9/11 documentary series among new titles coming to streaming service in September

A five-part documentary series exploring the aftermath of 9/11 will debut next month on Netflix ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terroristic attacks.

"Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror," a Netflix original series, is among various new titles coming to the streaming service in September.

The documentary series chronicles the events of 9/11 and details how the United States responded at home and in Afghanistan, where the ongoing departure of U.S. troops has allowed the Taliban to quickly regain control.

"There's before 9/11 and there's after 9/11," a narrator in the trailer says.



The series, directed by Brian Knappenberger, uses personal accounts to detail the impact of 9/11. It also addresses the origins of al-Qaeda and the U.S.'s aggressive response to the attacks. It debuts Sept. 1.

Among the movies coming to Netflix next month: "School of Rock," "Grown Ups," and "Jaws." Among those departing: "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Air Force One" and the "Austin Powers" trilogy.

Here's a complete list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in September:

