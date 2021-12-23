Kismet Bagels teaming up with Dave Quaile for pizza bagel pop-on on New Year’s Eve

Kensington favorite Kismet Bagels is teaming up a local pizzaiolo this New Year's Eve to bring a savory cross-cultural pop-up event to Fishtown.



The duo will be offering do-it-yourself pizza bagel kits at Riverwards Produce, a grocer known for its high quality meats and local produce located at 2200 E Norris St., from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The event is a redux of a pop-up the two held at Rally, a Bella Vista coffee shop, back in October 2020.

The bagels will be provided by Kismet, while the toppings will come from Dave Quaile. Quaile, a local artist, operates Freelance Pizza out of his apartment in the South Philly neighborhood of Pennsport. He started the business after he dialed in the perfect recipe for tomato pie and wanted to share it with the city.

Each kit will cost $24 and include three whole bagels, cheese, sauce, basil, peppers and other toppings. That's enough for six pizza bagels. Each kit will also include a hand-drawn "how-to" 'zine from Quaile.

Orders can be placed on Kismet's website starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Riverward Produce

2200 E Norris St., Philadelphia, PA 19125

