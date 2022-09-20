More Culture:

Two Philly-area eateries make New York Times' 2022 best restaurant list

Gabriella’s Vietnam in East Passyunk and Andiario in West Chester were praised in the review of 50 outstanding American restaurants

Two restaurants from the Philadelphia area, Gabriella's Vietnam in East Passyunk and Andiario in West Chester, were included in the New York Times' list of the top 50 eateries in the nation for 2022.

A destination for authentic Vietnamese food in South Philly and a farm-to-table eatery in West Chester were included in the New York Times’ top 50 best restaurants of 2022.

Gabriella’s Vietnam and Andiario were the only two restaurants in the region to make it onto the list this year. The Times highlighted Chef Thanh Nguyen’s “thrilling” plating techniques and Chef Tony Andiario’s dedication to local ingredients.

Nguyen’s restaurant in East Passyunk Crossing is known for its dishes like water fern dumplings and catfish hot pot.

“The presentation of the food here is as thrilling as the flavors,” the Times said. “The restaurant is minimally decorated — perhaps because the food does all the talking.”

Nguyen first came to Philadelphia nearly 20 years ago to study biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, the Inquirer reported.

The chef returns to Vietnam every year to try her homeland’s latest dishes. This means her menu – which also includes buns filled with a mix of shrimp and pork and pomelo salad – is different from what’s offered at many of the other Vietnamese restaurants in South Philly.

She opened Gabriella’s at 1837 E. Passyunk Avenue in February 2021. Reservations can be made through the restaurant’s website.

Andiario in West Chester, a high-end Italian restaurant known for its use of local meat and produce, is the only other entry from the region on the Times’ list.

Chef Tony Andiario opened the restaurant with his wife Maria van Schaijik in 2017 after they moved back east from Phoenix, Arizona.

“Italian restaurants are popular vehicles for showcasing regional ingredients,” the Times said. “Andiario takes things a step further, persuading diners to believe, at least over the span of a meal, that there are few places better situated for cooking Italian food than this college town 30 miles west of Philadelphia.”

The review highlighted Andiario’s Pennsylvania guinea hen in a cream sauce with mushrooms and its chestnut crepes topped with porchetta, but the restaurant’s prix fixe menu changes on a weekly basis.

Dinner at Andiario, which is located at 106 W. Gay St., starts at $75 per person. Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website.

Last year, three restaurants from the Philadelphia area made it onto the Times’ list.

Down North Pizza, a Detroit-style pie destination in North Philadelphia, was recognized alongside the Israeli restaurant Laser Wolf in Fishtown and East Passyunk’s Korshak Bagels.

Korshak also made it onto Bon Appetit’s list of the 50 best new restaurants in the nation this year. Her Place Supper Club in Center City and Irwin’s Upstairs in East Passyunk.

