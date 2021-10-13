Three Philly eateries named to New York Times' 2021 restaurant list

Three Philadelphia eateries — each famous for their Detroit-style pizza, grilled Israeli cuisine and crispy bagels — are among "the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021," according to the New York Times.

Down North Pizza, Laser Wolf and Korshak Bagels were each named to the publication's 2021 restaurant list, which the New York Times describes as "the 50 places in America we're most excited about right now."

Restaurants were selected by food critics, reporters and editors who were tasked with finding eateries that "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."

Down North Pizza was credited by the New York Times for its efforts to exclusively employ formerly incarcerated people and its delicious Detroit-style pizza.

"A mission like Down North’s — to provide gainful employment for the formerly incarcerated — would normally be enough to land a restaurant on any number of laudatory lists. But the pizza (Detroit-style, delicious and well worth the trip beyond Philadelphia’s Center City) is why it deserves a place on this list. Take the pie called Uptown Vibes: Pungent red peppers and red onions dot the sauce, a perfect complement to earthy kale and mushrooms, and the generous serving size will feed one person for days."

Down North Pizza opened earlier this year in Strawberry Mansion. In addition to its delicious pizza, the restaurant also serves wings, fries and shakes. All pizzas must be ordered in advance.

The mission-led, for-profit restaurant seeks to reduce recidivism rates in the local community and eliminate employment barriers faced by those formerly incarcerated. The eatery provides workers with culinary career opportunities at fair wages, reduced housing costs, transportation and legal representation.

The New York Times wrote that "few restaurants give as much flavorful bang for the buck" as Laser Wolf. The publication also praised the restaurant's owners, Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, and Israeli cuisine — specifically its salatim, grilled skewers and barbecue-style lamb with pita bread and pickled cabbage.

"Any restaurateur of a certain pedigree will say that the longer a place is around, the harder it is to keep up with the tastes of the restaurant-going public. Laser Wolf is a rare exception. Philadelphians of all ages are obsessed with this restaurant from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook (their eighth project) and its fantastic array of meze-like salatim (schug with sweet pineapple and bitter celery, creamy kale baba ghanouj) and hearty grilled skewers. There’s also a new entree, lamb served barbecue-style with pita fresh from the oven and two kinds of pickled cabbage. Few restaurants give as much flavorful bang for the buck, and what’s more exciting than that?"

Laser Wolf opened in early 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a remodeled Kensington warehouse. The eatery was the latest addition at the time to the CookNSolo restaurant empire in Philadelphia. Its name comes from Lazar Wolf, the butcher from the musical "Fiddler on the Roof."

Led by chef Andrew Henshaw, who came over to Laser Wolf after working for five years at fellow Israeli restaurant Zahav, the grill house prepares its meats, fish and veggies on skewers over charcoal. The restaurant's hummus and salads are also worth the visit too.

Laser Wolf was named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler this spring. It was named one of the best restaurants in America by GQ last year.

The New York Times wrote that Korshak Bagels is "like culinary poetry," explaining that owner Philip Korshak is a poet himself. The publication also credited the eatery for its "pillowy-soft" bagels and cream cheese that is made with goat's milk and mozzarella rind.

"Anyone who has ever enjoyed a New York bagel tends to go in search of that doughy delight even when far from the city. Korshak Bagels will make you crave a Philly bagel, which in this case means a pillowy-soft, sourdough bagel with a healthy schmear of cream cheese made with mozzarella rind and goat’s milk. If this sounds like culinary poetry, that’s because the bagels’ maker, Philip Korshak, is himself a poet who believes that “the love and respect for the bagels will feed our hearts.”

Korshak began making bagels in 2003, and he said the goal of his South Philly eatery is to "nourish and delight everyone who eats our bagels."

Korshak's crispy bagels are made with a natural, wild yeast fermented starter and go through a 48-hour slow-rise process. The bagels are briefly boiled and then bake in a deck oven on soaked cedar boards wrapped in burlap before being flipped onto the deck.

Korshak Bagels also offers customers a wide variety of spreads and fish to further enhance the dining experience.