February 05, 2020

Laser Wolf, the much-hyped followup to Zahav, set to open in Kensington

Launched by James Beard winners Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, the Israeli grill features meat skewers and veggie salads

By Virginia Streva
Laser Wolf, the newest Israeli restaurant from Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, will open in Kensington on Thursday. The dining spot will offer charcoal-grilled cuisine, including Romanian beef kebabs and whole grilled Branzino.

James Beard Award winners Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook are set to open their newest Israeli culinary restaurant in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Laser Wolf, located at 1301 N. Howard St. in Kensington, will feature an array of salads and charcoal-grilled skewers, including lamb merge, chicken shashlik and beef kebabs. 

The restaurant, which draws its name from Lazar Wolf, the butcher in the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," is Solomonov and Cook's followup to Zahav, which was named the best restaurant in the United States last year by the James Beard Foundation. 

The new dining spot has been receiving buzz since 2018, when Solomonov and Cook purchased the building, just two blocks from Front Street. 

Andrew Henshaw will serve as executive chef. He previously served as the Chef de Cuisine at Zahav for five years and also led recipe testing for the Solomonov and Cook's best-selling "Israeli Soul" cookbook. 


Patrons can pair a grilled item from the dinner menu, which features everything from beef to fish to mushrooms, with one of 12 "salatim" salads. Among the salad options: kale babaganoush, sweet potato muhammara and dill and lentil tabbouleh. Hummus and pita accompany the salads.

The drink menu includes a rotating beer and wine list, as well as specialty Israeli cocktails, such as the Tel Aviv 75 – a gin cocktail with cardamom-lime and cava flavors. Pregnant or don’t drink? The restaurant has five “zero proof” drinks, including a baharat cherry iced tea or a passion fruit cooler.

Laser Wolf is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made here

Virginia Streva
