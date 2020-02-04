More Culture:

February 04, 2020

Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day

By Virginia Streva
Federal Donuts Valentine's Day

Federal Donuts is accepting pre-orders for their special Valentine's Day bouquet — fitted with a dozen 'posy' donuts in three special flavors, including dark chocolate with heart sprinkles, white chocolate with strawberry drizzle, and vanilla with red and white nonpareils.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and while this special love holiday is all about flowers and chocolate — maybe it's time to shake it up a little bit. 

Federal Donuts is back at it this year offering a bouquet of a dozen "posy" doughnuts for a limited time. Maybe you're looking for a gift for your significant other, or maybe you don't even buy into the whole holiday. Whatever you need, however you feel, I think we can all agree that doughnuts are never a bad idea ... especially if they come in bouquet form. 

The doughnut bouquet comes with an assortment of three Valentine's Day flavors: dark chocolate glazed with heart sprinkles; white chocolate glazed donut with strawberry drizzle; and a vanilla glazed donut with red and white nonpareils. 


If you're interested in getting your boo the perfect Valentine's breakfast or even a little donut pre-game for dinner, you can pre-order the donuts here. Federal Donuts' bouquets only will be available for pick-up on Feb. 14 at the doughnut shop's Center City (1632 Sansom St.) or North Philly (701 N. 7th St.) locations.  

