Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day

February 04, 2020
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and while this special love holiday is all about flowers and chocolate — maybe it's time to shake it up a little bit.
Federal Donuts is back at it this year offering a bouquet of a dozen "posy" doughnuts for a limited time. Maybe you're looking for a gift for your significant other, or maybe you don't even buy into the whole holiday. Whatever you need, however you feel, I think we can all agree that doughnuts are never a bad idea ... especially if they come in bouquet form.
The doughnut bouquet comes with an assortment of three Valentine's Day flavors: dark chocolate glazed with heart sprinkles; white chocolate glazed donut with strawberry drizzle; and a vanilla glazed donut with red and white nonpareils.
Love is in the air 💕 This year, treat your Valentine to their very own hand-picked FedNuts bouquet‼️ Each posy features a baker’s dozen assortment of our special V-Day flavors 🌹🥰 Peep the 🔗 in our bio for more deets & to place your order ➖ supplies are limited❗️ #MakeItAFederalHoliday
If you're interested in getting your boo the perfect Valentine's breakfast or even a little donut pre-game for dinner, you can pre-order the donuts here. Federal Donuts' bouquets only will be available for pick-up on Feb. 14 at the doughnut shop's Center City (1632 Sansom St.) or North Philly (701 N. 7th St.) locations.
