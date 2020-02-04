Federal Donuts' 'posy' bouquet is back for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and while this special love holiday is all about flowers and chocolate — maybe it's time to shake it up a little bit.

Federal Donuts is back at it this year offering a bouquet of a dozen "posy" doughnuts for a limited time. Maybe you're looking for a gift for your significant other, or maybe you don't even buy into the whole holiday. Whatever you need, however you feel, I think we can all agree that doughnuts are never a bad idea ... especially if they come in bouquet form.

The doughnut bouquet comes with an assortment of three Valentine's Day flavors: dark chocolate glazed with heart sprinkles; white chocolate glazed donut with strawberry drizzle; and a vanilla glazed donut with red and white nonpareils.





If you're interested in getting your boo the perfect Valentine's breakfast or even a little donut pre-game for dinner, you can pre-order the donuts here. Federal Donuts' bouquets only will be available for pick-up on Feb. 14 at the doughnut shop's Center City (1632 Sansom St.) or North Philly (701 N. 7th St.) locations.

