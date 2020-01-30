Enjoy a date night at Wax + Wine on Valentine's Day

A candlelit dinner on Valentine's Day is nice, but you and your date may have more fun making your own candles on the holiday.

Wax + Wine in Philadelphia, which lets guests make custom candles to take home, is doing something special on Friday, Feb. 14.

The shop will be intimately lit with candles and there will be an artist on-site drawing complimentary sketches of each couple. Plus, complimentary Champagne will be served.

The price is $35 per person and since the shop is BYOB, guests are welcome to bring additional wine for the evening, as well as any food of their choosing.

To make a reservation for the holiday, visit Wax + Wine's website.

After securing your date night plans, it's time to start thinking about what scent you'll create. Suggestions from the candle bar include:

• Fresh Cut Roses + Amore = Simple Love

• Champagne + Amber Sensual = Sensual Bubbly

• Fruit Slices + White = Moscato

• Hot Fudge + Strawberry = Chocolate Covered Strawberries

• Butt Naked + Sex on the Beach = Femme Fatale

• Black Cherry + Merlot = Cherry Wine

• Black Teakwood + Oceans = Ex-Boyfriend

Wax + Wine is located at 1034 Pine St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.