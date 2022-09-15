Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson for Emmys joke

Quinta Brunson received an on-air apology from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night after the late night host was widely criticized for a bit in which he pretended to be passed out drunk on stage as she accepted her Emmy award earlier this week.

The creator and star of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" interrupted Kimmel's opening monologue with her trophy in hand as a form of lighthearted payback. Then she got a chance to make a more extended acceptance speech.

"You know, you're a little bit early for your interview," Kimmel said.

"I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually," Brunson said. "So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

She went on to thank her show's fans and acknowledged her fellow writers, telling them to go to bed since they had to work in the morning.

Brunson received the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for her work on the "Abbott Elementary" pilot. She also plays protagonist Janine Teagues, an optimistic second grade teacher at a school in Philadelphia.