Next In Line Comedy, known for hosting pop-up shows, now has its own club

Those who follow the Philadelphia comedy scene might be familiar with Next In Line Comedy, a collective that puts on events at various venues. Starting this month, the group has set its roots in a permanent space in Callowhill called the Coop — and it's hosting comedy shows every weekend.

The venue, located at 1025 Hamilton St., right next to Love City Brewing, is a new space primarily used by The City Pigeons, a Philly sports podcast. Next In Line will be providing weekend entertainment in its own club there from here on out.

Founded in 2021 by Philly comics Manny Brown and Tyler Wolf, Next In Line Comedy has hosted shows in various spaces, including Franky Bradley's in the Gayborhood, Tattooed Mom on South Street, Second District Brewing in South Philly and Bourbon & Branch in Northern Liberties.

Next In Line still plans to host monthly pop-up shows around Philadelphia, but it considers the Coop to be its main home and attraction now. Shows will be held every Friday and Saturday, with the hopes of expanding to other nights. Its new club – known formally as Next In Line Comedy Club at the Coop – opened the first weekend in January.

Comedy fans can expect to find one or two seasonal, batched cocktails from 13th Street Cocktails, which has a partnership with the Coop. Also on the menu are Kenwood beer, hard seltzers and a series of mixed drinks. The venue can seat up to 70 spectators, with the aim of an intimate show.

"When people walk in, we want them to feel like they discovered the coolest indie spot in the city," Next In Line Comedy team said in a statement. "And no matter who is on the line-up, they are going to have an incredible evening filled with an insane amount of laughter."

Brown and Wolf consider Next In Line to be a "showcase style comedy club" comparable to the Comedy Cellar in New York City. Although the Philly group carries an independent and "low-key" atmosphere, Next In Line touts club-level talent and top comics from around the country.

January's acts include Philly comics Blake Wexler, Domo Jones, Tata Sherise, Lamar Todd and Dru Montana, along with NYC-based comedians Emma Willmann, Usama Siddiquee and Jamie Wolf. Tickets to the shows are available online.