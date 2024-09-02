More Sports:

September 02, 2024

NFC East odds roundup: Will the Eagles return to the top of the division?

A look at how various sportsbooks see Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the revamped Eagles compared to their NFC East competition.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-minicamp-5 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Did Saquon Barkley's addition in the offseason make the Eagles an NFC East favorite?

The Eagles did a lot in the offseason that, on paper, has them looking pretty good. 

The Cowboys are coming back as the defending NFC East champions, and despite looking on the brink of collapse the entire summer, started getting their contracts in order (mainly CeeDee Lamb) at the last minute. 

Washington might be getting better with Jayden Daniels, and the Giants...I mean...they're there.

How does that all project for the division in 2024 as far as betting odds go? Here's a roundup of the NFC East favorites and longshots across several sportsbooks...

Make playoffs

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG 
DraftKings -250 -210 +260+400 
FanDuel -300 -205 +300 +410 
BetRivers -265 -182 +305 +400
BetMGM -300 -210 +275 +400 
Bally's -265 -182+305  +400 

The Eagles and Cowboys are pretty substantial favorites to make it back to the playoffs, which isn't much of a shock. Each team has a talented enough roster to at least get there. Washington might have an outside chance of surprising people, but the Giants? Yeah, it's looking like another lean year for them.

NFC East winner

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG 
DraftKings -125 +170 +900 +2000 
FanDuel -140 +175  +1100+1600 
BetRivers -125 +170 +900 +1400 
BetMGM -150 +170 +1200 +2000 
Bally's -125+170+900 +1400 

There hasn't been a repeat NFC East winner since the Eagles' Andy Reid-era run to four straight conference title games in the early 2000s. 

Last year's Eagles looked like they were well on their way to finally snapping that trend, but then they collapsed in the back half of the season and the Cowboys took it from them to keep the trend going. 

Most sportsbooks seem to anticipate that continuing with the Eagles being the favorites to get back to the top.

Again, Washington might have a slim shot of upsetting the whole thing. The Giants, they're not serious. 

NFC champion

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG 
DraftKings +600 +700+6000 +7000 
FanDuel +550 +800 +5000 +6500 
BetRivers
+600 +850 +5000 +6600 
BetMGM +550 +750 +6600 +6600 
Bally's +600+850+5000 +6600 

The 49ers, Lions, Eagles, and then the upstart Packers make up the general order of favorites you'll see across most sportsbooks to win the NFC.

The Cowboys need to start by actually getting to the NFC Championship Game first, and the Giants just aren't going to get there. 

Super Bowl champion

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG 
DraftKings +1400 +1900 +12000 +20000 
FanDuel +1300 +1800 +12000 +15000 
BetRivers+1400 +2000 +12500 +15000 
BetMGM +1200 +2000 +15000 +20000 
Bally's +1400 +2000+12500+15000

The odds start getting slimmer, and the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bengals enter the picture, but the Eagles still carry the best odds to win the Super Bowl coming out of the NFC East. 

The Giants' Super Bowl will be like a 10-6 win over the Panthers or something.

*SOURCES: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, BetMGM, Bally's.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl New York Giants Washington Commanders NFC East

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Environment

S.S. United States may be sunk and turned into artificial reef in Florida

SS United States

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Mental Health

New mental health walk-in clinics in Philly and Montgomery County aim to reduce demands on hospitals

Mental Health Walk-in Clinic

Nature

At these Philly-area farms, sunflower season is in full bloom

sunflower fields NJ pennsylvania

Phillies

Nick Castellanos gives best quote about Philly fans after walk-off win

Nick Castellanos Phillies Braves Walk Off

Arts & Culture

Wine & Jazz Festival returns to Longwood Gardens this month

Wine Jazz Festival Longwood Gardens

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved