NFC East odds roundup: Will the Eagles return to the top of the division?

The Eagles did a lot in the offseason that, on paper, has them looking pretty good.

The Cowboys are coming back as the defending NFC East champions, and despite looking on the brink of collapse the entire summer, started getting their contracts in order (mainly CeeDee Lamb) at the last minute.

Washington might be getting better with Jayden Daniels, and the Giants...I mean...they're there.

How does that all project for the division in 2024 as far as betting odds go? Here's a roundup of the NFC East favorites and longshots across several sportsbooks...

Make playoffs

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG DraftKings -250 -210 +260 +400 FanDuel -300 -205 +300 +410 BetRivers -265 -182 +305 +400

BetMGM -300 -210 +275 +400 Bally's -265 -182 +305 +400

The Eagles and Cowboys are pretty substantial favorites to make it back to the playoffs, which isn't much of a shock. Each team has a talented enough roster to at least get there. Washington might have an outside chance of surprising people, but the Giants? Yeah, it's looking like another lean year for them.

NFC East winner

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG DraftKings -125 +170 +900 +2000 FanDuel -140 +175 +1100 +1600 BetRivers -125 +170 +900 +1400 BetMGM -150 +170 +1200 +2000 Bally's -125 +170 +900 +1400

There hasn't been a repeat NFC East winner since the Eagles' Andy Reid-era run to four straight conference title games in the early 2000s.

Last year's Eagles looked like they were well on their way to finally snapping that trend, but then they collapsed in the back half of the season and the Cowboys took it from them to keep the trend going.

Most sportsbooks seem to anticipate that continuing with the Eagles being the favorites to get back to the top.

Again, Washington might have a slim shot of upsetting the whole thing. The Giants, they're not serious.

NFC champion

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG DraftKings +600 +700 +6000 +7000 FanDuel +550 +800 +5000 +6500 BetRivers

+600 +850 +5000 +6600 BetMGM +550 +750 +6600 +6600 Bally's +600 +850 +5000 +6600

The 49ers, Lions, Eagles, and then the upstart Packers make up the general order of favorites you'll see across most sportsbooks to win the NFC.

The Cowboys need to start by actually getting to the NFC Championship Game first, and the Giants just aren't going to get there.

Super Bowl champion

Sportsbook PHI DAL WSH NYG DraftKings +1400 +1900 +12000 +20000 FanDuel +1300 +1800 +12000 +15000 BetRivers +1400 +2000 +12500 +15000 BetMGM +1200 +2000 +15000 +20000 Bally's +1400 +2000 +12500 +15000

The odds start getting slimmer, and the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bengals enter the picture, but the Eagles still carry the best odds to win the Super Bowl coming out of the NFC East.

The Giants' Super Bowl will be like a 10-6 win over the Panthers or something.

*SOURCES: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, BetMGM, Bally's.

