NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10

Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and it was a bad week for the NFC. There were eight NFC vs. AFC matchups, and the NFC lost seven of them. Winners bolded:

• Vikings at Ravens

• Patri*ts at Panthers

• Broncos at Cowboys

• Raiders at Giants

• Chargers at Eagles

• Packers at Chiefs

• Titans at Rams

• Bears at Steelers



There are no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

12) Eagles (3-6): Jonathan Gannon has had a rough first year as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, but he's far from the only problem, or even the biggest problem, in my opinion. We all realize that this season is unfolding in a way that Gannon can be made the scapegoat when the reality is that the roster just isn't good, right?

Last week: 11

11) Panthers (4-5): Yikes: Last week: 10 10) Falcons (4-4): If the season ended today (it doesn't), the Falcons would be in the playoffs as the 7 seed in the NFC. Let's look at the wildcard race: NFC wildcard Record GB Rams (5 seed) 7-2 -3 Saints (6 seed) 5-3 -1.5 Falcons (7 seed) 4-4 - Panthers 4-5 0.5 Vikings 3-5 1 Seahawks 3-5 1 49ers 3-5 1 Eagles 3-6 1.5 Giants 3-6 1.5 Bears 3-6 1.5 Football Team 2-6 2 Lions 0-8 4

I'm already sort of regretting killing off teams like the Giants, Bears, and Football Team so early, because it's clear that a bad team is going to make it to the postseason this year. It probably won't be the Falcons, whose wins have come against Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Siemian. Meanwhile, they've lost to Jalen Hurts, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Darnold. The only definitively good quarterback they've faced so far this season is Tom Brady, who lit them up for 48 points. Last week: 12 9) 49ers (3-5): RT Mike McGlinchey is done for the season with a quad injury. He'll soon join CB Jason Verrett, DE Dee Ford, DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Jaquiski Tartt, and RB Raheem Mostert on IR. This team has always been highly overrated, but the injuries haven't helped. Every game that Jimmy Garoppolo starts the rest of this season is a wasted opportunity to get Trey Lance valuable experience in a season in which they're not going anywhere. Last week: 8 8) Vikings (3-5): The Vikings have lost a bunch of close games to good teams late in games this season: Week 1: The Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal with no time left in OT. Week 2: The Vikings missed a 37-yard field goal that would have beaten the Cardinals. Week 8: The Cowboys scored a go-ahead TD with 51 seconds left. Week 9: The Ravens kicked a game-winning field goal with 16 seconds left in OT. Last week: 9 MORE: Week 10 NFL odds: Point spread and total for every game, including Eagles vs. Broncos | Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chargers game 7) Seahawks (3-5): Russell Wilson missed three starts, and he'll be back after Seattle's Week 9 bye. Those three starts were the first games that Wilson has ever missed. He put out the following video: Calm down, Russ. It was a finger injury. Last week: 7