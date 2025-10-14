NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 edition

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have a lot of movement within the Hierarchy, including a new team at the top. We were primed to kill off the Giants if they had lost to the Eagles on Thursday night, but, surprise (!), that didn't happen, to put it mildly. There are no new obituaries this week.

15) Cardinals (2-4): The Cardinals got screwed on Sunday, when this pass interference (or hold or whatever you want to call it) wasn't called on a fourth-down play that sealed a loss. This is a little tough to see because of the shadows, but whatever:

Maybe they didn't call that because McBride flopped for no good reason after the interference? Or maybe officials just aren't calling pass interference penalties late in games, like they didn't in the Eagles-Broncos games with Dallas Goedert? Or maybe the Cardinals are just cursed:

14) Giants (2-4): The good from the Giants' Thursday night win over the Eagles: They might have themselves a quarterback! Jaxson Dart is feisty, competitive, and he can make plays with his legs. We'll see if he can become more refined as a passer, but the tools he has already shown are a good start. And having a legit quarterback is kind of a big deal! So, you know, that was an exciting night for Giants fans, emphatically beating a nemesis in the Eagles, in large part because of a rookie quarterback and running back. The bad from the Giants' win: Head coach Brian Daboll is a dolt. His behavior on Thursday night — entering the medical tent and screaming at a doctor on the sideline — was reprehensible, and should be a much bigger story coming out of that game than it is. He's not a leader. He's a moron. And if Dart pans out the rest of this season, he's going to argue to Giants ownership that the Giants have their Josh Allen, and he should keep his job so as not to derail Dart's momentum with a new head coach. And you know what? That'll work, because Giants ownership is dumb, too.

Last week: 15 13) Cowboys (2-3-1): Cowboys defensive rankings through their first six games:

Cowboys defense Stat Rank Points per game 30.7 31 Yards per game 411.7 32 Passing yards per game 269.5 32 Rushing yards per game 142.2 29 Yards per play 6.2 30 Takeaways per game 0.7 26 First downs per game 24.2 31

My official #analysis: The Cowboys' defense is bad. Last week: 11

Last week: 13

12) Panthers (3-3): The last time the Panthers had a winning or even a 0.500 record was in 2021.

• 2022: Started 0-2, finished 7-10, never got to 0.500.

• 2023: Started 0-6, finished 2-15, never got to 0.500, obviously.

• 2024: Started 0-2, finished 5-12, never got to 0.500.

• 2025: Started 0-2, and then 1-3, won their last two games to get to 0.500. 🎉🍾

Also, over the last two games, Rico Dowdle has 389 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards. The Panthers as a team have the best rushing yard differential in the NFL, at +289 .

Last week: 14

11) Commanders (3-3): The Commanders had a golden opportunity to take over first place in the NFC East, and then, (fart noise).

And really, the officials gave the Commanders all kinds of breaks throughout the night, but Jayden Daniels was like, "Eh, no thanks."

That's a really bad loss, not just because it was to a mediocre team at home, but also because they now have head-to-head losses to the Packers, Falcons and Bears, and a 1-3 record overall against NFC teams. They're not going to win many tiebreakers.

Last week: 8

10) Falcons (3-2): Bijan Robinson is pretty good. Also, the Falcons have allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL so far this season. Can't say I'd have predicted that one. Last week: 12 9) Bears (3-2): Hey, remember when Deebo Samuel took a swipe at his own team's long snapper and kicker? Well, that kicker, Jake Moody, now with the Bears, made a game-winner against Deebo, now with the Commanders. Deebo had 4 catches on 5 targets for 15 yards. The Bears have actually won three straight games. Last week: 10 8) Vikings (3-2): After consecutive games in Europe, the Vikings had their bye Week 7. They're 3-2 with a +26 point differential despite having a bunch of their starters missing multiple games: • 4 games missed: LB Blake Cashman • 3 games missed: QB J.J McCarthy, RB Aaron Jones, WR Jordan Addison, EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel • 2 games missed: LT Christian Darrisaw, C Ryan Kelly, LG Donovan Jackson, S Harrison Smith • 1 game missed: RT Brian O'Neill That's, like, all of their most important players, minus Justin Jefferson. Credit them for winning ugly with backups. Last week: 9 7) 49ers (4-2): The 49ers' defensive is unrecognizable these days. Here were their starters in the Super Bowl about 20 months ago, and where they are now: EDGE Nick Bosa: ACL injury, season over. DT Javon Hargrave: Released, cap casualty, now with the Vikings. DT Arik Armstead: Released, cap casualty, now with the Jaguars. EDGE Chase Young: Left in free agency, now with the Saints. LB Fred Warner: Ankle injury, season over. LB Dre Greenlaw: Left in free agency, now with the Broncos. CB Charvarius Ward: Left in free agency, now with the Colts. S Ji'Ayir Brown: Still on team, no longer has a full-time starting role. S Tashaun Gipson: Left in free free agency, played for the Jaguars, came back to the 49ers, not presently on a roster. CB Ambry Thomas: Released, bounced around a bit, now on the Eagles' practice squad. CB Deommodore Lenoir: Oh hey, still a 49ers starter! Last week: 5

6) Eagles (4-2): As you all saw, the Eagles got wrecked by a bad team in front of a national audience on Thursday night, and have been getting crushed for it since, both locally and nationally. And deservedly so! However, Sunday's slate of game really couldn't have gone much better for the Eagles, with the Cowboys losing to the Panthers, the Commanders losing at home to the Bears, and the Lions losing to the Chiefs. The Eagles look like crap, but the silver lining is that there isn't a team in the NFC — or the entire NFL, really — that looks like some kind of juggernaut. Of course, they can't really hang their hat on anything other than, "Well everyone else is bad too." Last week: 2 5) Seahawks (4-2): Speaking of no teams looking like a juggernaut, you know who's ranked first in DVOA after Week 6? The Seahawks! Lol. DVOA rankings (via @hawkblogger): • Overall: 1st

• Offense: 4th

• Defense: 4th

• Special Teams: 2nd

• Passing Offense: 1st

• Rushing Offense: 21st

• Passing Defense: 9th

• Rushing Defense: 2nd Last week: 7 4) Rams (4-2): Byron Young had a couple sacks against the Ravens on Sunday. He now has 7.5 on the season, only behind the Broncos' Nik Bonitto (8). Jared Verse seems to get more attention than Young, but in my opinion Young is better. Also, the Rams may have found their version of Zack Baun (afterthought free agent signing who turns out to be a beast) in LB Nate Landman. He's been awesome for them this season.

Last week: 6

3) Packers (3-1-1): The Packers have a weird habit of having a lockdown defense in the first quarter, but giving up a buttload of points in the fourth quarter.

• First quarter points allowed: 0

• Fourth quarter points allowed: 60

They made me sweat out my survivor pick over the weekend.

Last week: 4

2) Lions (4-2): The corniest player in the NFL (JuJu Smith-Schuster) was talking shit to one of the biggest hot heads in the NFL (Brian Branch), and Branch popped him, before throwing him to the ground.

Also, the biggest sore loser in the NFL (Trent Williams) attacked a far smaller player, as he often does, this time Philly's Tykee Smith, and Smith got the best of him.

The fines this week should be interesting. Branch got suspended for a game.