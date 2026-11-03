NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 9 edition

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and there were a couple of heavyweight tilts between the Lions and Vikings as well as the Bears and Seahawks. But more importantly, we have our second obituary... The Philadelphia Eagles!

Obituaries

Eagles (2-6)

In the first two weeks of the Eagles' wretched 2026 season, Jalen Hurts put the Superman cape on and won them a pair games that they'd have otherwise lost. But certainly, hints were there that they just might not be a good football team.

In Week 3, the Eagles went into Chicago as favorites against the Case Keenum-led Bears, and they got their asses kicked. That was an eye-opening performance.

In Week 4, playing a Rams team that didn't have Myles Garrett or Aaron Donald, the Eagles had a 10-point fourth quarter lead, but the offense failed in the second half, and the dam finally broke on defense. That game was widely viewed as the Eagles putting together a competitive performance, when in reality they were outgained 415-172.

In Week 5, the Eagles probably played their best game of the season in a loss to the Jaguars, but it was also the week where they may have failed spectacularly as an organization, allowing Jalen Hurts to board two intercontinental flights to and from London and play in a game despite knowing that he had a superficial blood clot in his leg. He would eventually be diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis ("DVT") and bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in the lungs). His season was over at that point. Investigations into what exactly happened from a medical perspective are most certainly not over.

And then the last three games, without Hurts, the Eagles got their teeth kicked in by a trio of teams that have a combined 5-12-1 record this season when they don't get to play the Eagles. Against those three teams, the Eagles got outscored by 43 points and outgained by 343 yards.

Prior to a recent kickoff, a couple other reporters and I were riffing on what a Jason Kelce mummers speech might sound like.

"The quarterback has blood clots in his lungs!"

"Lane Johnson said 'F*** this s***, I'm outta here!"

"All the running backs are dead!"

"Zach Ertz signed here just to waste away on the practice squad!"

"Grant Calcaterra can't block and they're still asking him to block!"

"DeVonta Smith is the only good receiver and his hamstrings don't work anymore!"

"Landon Dickerson's entire body doesn't work anymore!"

"The last two drafts sucked!"

"The offensive line provides less protection than a broken condom!"

"Jonathan Greenard might be a worse acquisition than Bryce Huff!"

"Cooper DeJean is more into girls than tackling!"

"Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are getting paid massive money to do nothing"

"Vic Fangio forgot how to coach!"

"Sean Mannion is worse than Kevin Patullo!"

"Nick Sirianni is too busy yelling at fans and officials to think about game management!"

"IT'S THE WHOLE TEAM!!!"

Graveyard





Hierarchy

14) Commanders (2-4-1): Last season in the Eagles-Commanders matchup in Maryland, the Eagles scored with with 4:29 to play, and were up 17 points. They went for two, lol. The Commanders didn't like that, and a fight ensued after the Eagles' successful two-point try.

Things getting chippy here between the Eagles and Commanders pic.twitter.com/1FYV4JplMH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

In the aftermath, Dan Quinn acknowledged that he didn't like it either.

"If that's how they want to get down, all good. We'll play them again in 2 weeks”



-Dan Quinn If Commanders Felt Disrespected by Eagles leading to Fight after the 2 point try in the 4th pic.twitter.com/rizBKM0KPt — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 21, 2025

On Sunday, the Commanders scored late in the game to go up by 15 with 1:52 to play. Game over (especially "game over" against the Eagles' putrid offense). They went for two, lol, and Austin Ekeler walked in easily for the score.

I'm in on any stupid rivalry stuff.

Last week: 15

13) Saints (2-5): The Saints had a bye this week, but here's where we'll note that the every team in the NFC South has a losing record once again:

Panthers: 3-4 Buccaneers: 3-5 Falcons: 3-5 Saints: 2-5

Last week: 13

12) Panthers (3-4): In one of their wins (against the Lions), the Panthers gave up 452 yards. In their other two wins, they beat Cooper Rush and Tanner McKee.

Their defense got absolutely destroyed in two games (against the Bears and Buccaneers), and they lost a game on Thursday night to the Packers that was never really in doubt.

The Panthers are better than the NFL's dreck, but also still clearly a below average team.

Last week: 11

11) Cowboys (3-5): For the first 43 minutes, the Cowboys' defense had the Cardinals' offense on lock. Seven drives, 145 yards, 3 points, 2 turnovers, and a turnover on downs. The Cardinals then benched PhillyVoice comment section hero Jacoby Brissett, and Gardner Minshew entered the game. The Cardinals' final four possessions of regulation: 1) Touchdown: 2 plays, 70 yards Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD!



AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PuMUPt7CLa — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026 Nice tackling, lol. 2) Touchdown: 7 plays, 80 yards Tyler Allgeier AGAIN!



He reaches for his second TD of the game



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/32zB1sqX1h — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026 Again, nice tackling. 3) Touchdown: 6 plays, 58 yards Trey McBride. Wide open.



AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yf944qMNaC — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026 Nice coverage. 4) Touchdown: 8 plays, 80 yards This drive started with 1:03 left on the clock, and no timeouts. Here's how that went: pic.twitter.com/wZTpxNkIje — PV2014 (@PV__2014) November 3, 2026 And then the Cowboys got one of the luckiest breaks ever when THE CARDINALS MISSED THE PAT FOR THE WIN! It went to overtime, and yada yada yada, the Cowboys lost. The Cowboys have had two all-time late losses this season (with the other being their Week 3 debacle against the Ravens).

Last week: 10

10) Falcons (3-5): In a aesthetically fun rain-soaked game, Michael Penix had an ugly day. 8/24, 125 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 1 fumble. And the Falcons were shut out.

Zyon McCollum intercepts Michael Penix Jr. for the Falcons' fourth INT of the game!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5XaMsk2Bmu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

I was curious what Penix's hand size was, given his terrible performance in the rain, and to my surprise he's 95th percentile. In theory he should be good in the rain. Apparently not. 🤷‍♂️

Last week: 8

9) Buccaneers (3-5): The Bucs have really found something in their run game. Last week against the Panthers, their trio of backs ran wild:

Bucs RBs Rush Yards YPC TD Bucky Irving 24 106 4.4 2 Kenny Gainwell 14 88 6.3 0 Sean Tucker 7 52 7.4 1 TOTAL 45 246 5.5 3



In the aforementioned rain-soaked game against the Falcons, Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell went off again:

Bucs RBs Rush Yards YPC TD Bucky Irving 27 170 6.3 1 Kenny Gainwell 25 140 5.6 0 TOTAL 52 310 6.0 1



In their last two games, the Bucs have 580 rushing yards. More impressively, all they tried to do against the Falcons was run it. Baker Mayfield's stats against the Panthers: 0/3, 0 yards, 3 fumbles. 😂

Last week: 12