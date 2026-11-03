Best fantasy football waiver claims for Week 9

The weeks before the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline can be a great time for fantasy football owners to get ahead of the action.

Grabbing players now who could see elevated roles after the deadline can be a better course of action than trying to fight for them on waivers with everybody else after the trading goes down.

There were also some major injuries in the NFL this week that could lead to bench players having starting roles in Week 9 and beyond.

Here are this week's best waiver wire additions:

Quarterback

Gardner Minshew, Cardinals: Calling all Lamar Jackson owners. Minshew, who replaces Jacoby Brissett, could be this year's version of last year's ... Jacoby Brissett. Brissett was a league winner for many fantasy owners last year because all he did was drop back. Minshew threw for 3 TDs and 188 yards in a little more than one quarter against Dallas. The Cards will be in shootouts each week. Minshew will see plenty of dropbacks and have the chance to put up lots of points.

Kirk Cousins, Raiders: He's available in 56 percent of Yahoo! leagues despite being the third highest scoring QB. Why pick up a QB who could be losing his job in a few weeks? Because it's possible that the Raiders flip Cousins to QB-needy teams – perhaps Baltimore or Minnesota – and that could keep Cousins very fantasy relevant.

Carson Wentz, Vikings: Kyler Murray's status is up in the air after he had hamstring soreness in Minnesota's loss to the Lions. He's also playing terribly. A move to Wentz could be on the horizon, and even though Wentz is flawed he's a better downfield passer than Murray and has enough weapons to be fantasy viable on any given week. He's probably very available in your league.

Running back

Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love is hurt again, putting Allgeier into the RB1 role. He's had double-digit touches in each of the past three weeks and just racked up 191 total yards and two TDs against Dallas on Sunday. He's owned in just 52 percent of leagues so there's a chance he's available in yours.

Seth McGowan, Colts: Who is Seth McGowan and why is he fantasy relevant? He's Jonathan Taylor's backup, and he's not very relevant at the moment but would immediately become the Colts' top ball carrier if Taylor is traded. The rookie seventh rounder is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has four receptions on five targets.

Mike Washington Jr., Raiders: He is somehow available in more than 70 percent of Yahoo! league despite overtaking Ashton Jeanty as the Raiders' top ball carrier. Washington had 25 carries against the Jets in Week 9 to Jeanty's 2. He won't get you many catches but Washington has good burst and averages 4.3 YPC (compared to Jeanty's 3.1).

Wide receiver/tight end

Malachi Fields, Giants: The rookie from Notre Dame has been getting more targets since J.J. McCarthy became QB and logged a season-high 83 receiving yards in their last game. He's a big, physical target with contested catch ability, making him a nice complement to Malik Nabers. Look for him to keep getting more involved.

Adonai Mitchell, Jets: The second-year WR has played in just four games this year. In two of them, he's had at least nine targets. He just had 142 yards on seven receptions and nine targets Sunday against Miami. Geno Smith likes throwing to him, and if he can stay healthy, Mitchell – a former Colts high second-round pick – will be a hot commodity. Right now, he's only owned in 11 percent of leagues.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars: He could get a much needed change of scenery at the trade deadline. He's been very disappointing but is still less than two years removed from an 87-1,282-10 rookie season that showed his talent and promise. He just needs to go somewhere he can be WR1 or WR2.

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