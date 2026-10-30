With Kalshi deal, 76ers become first NBA team to partner with a prediction market

The 76ers became the first NBA team to partner with a prediction market Friday, announcing a multi-year contract with Kalshi.

The deal makes Kalshi the team's official prediction market platform and comes less than a week after the NBA reached partnership agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket, another prediction market.

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Kalshi allows users to buy "Yes" or "No" shares on specific real world outcomes — everything from sporting events and elections to TV shows and the weather. Unlike traditional gambling, users trade directly against other people rather than place bets against a sportsbook or house. It is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

As part of its partnership with the Sixers, Kalshi will host Sixers Posters program, which showcases digital art from Philadelphia artists. It also will run Beat the Pro, a virtual fan engagement game that culminates with an on-court event in which users compete to win $76,000 against a member of the 76ers organization.

"With Kalshi's new league-wide relationship with the NBA, we saw an opportunity to build a first-of-its-kind team partnership focused on delivering new content, creativity and engagement for 76ers fans," Owen Morin, the Sixers' chief revenue officer of partnerships, said in a statement. "As we embark on a new season with palpable buzz and anticipation surrounding our team, we're excited to work with Kalshi to create new, fun experiences for our fans."

Predictions marketplaces have argued that their platforms equate to commodities trading, a position backed by the Trump administration. But multiple states, including New York, have sued predictions marketplaces, claiming their sporting event contracts constitute illegal sports bets and should be regulated by state gaming laws. Last month, New Jersey asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter.

Sixers star LeBron James signed an endorsement deal with Polymarket less than two months after the platform reportedly fielded more than $40 million in wagers on where he would sign. The deal pays James $15 million per year to promote football and is permitted under NBA rules, but it is has raised questions about the potential for improprieties between players and predictions markets.

On Thursday, Kalshi announced that it had raised $1 billion in new funding round and is now valued at $40 billion. Kalshi said is seeking to move beyond prediction contracts for sports and elections, and instead become a multi-asset trading platform.

"As we build our relationship with the NBA, we couldn't be more excited to have the 76ers as our first announced team partner," Adam Barrick, Kalshi's head of sports partnerships, said in a statement. "It's an exciting time for the 76ers franchise, with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports behind it. We look forward to working together in creating a new, innovative and safe way for Philadelphia 76ers fans to engage with the team and players they love."