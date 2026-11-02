Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Lamar Jackson, Jeremiyah Love, Christian Watson

After a few weeks of relatively minor injuries for fantasy football team managers, there were a couple doozies in Week 8.

If you have, and started, Lamar Jackson, you most likely lost. And if you have a high-performing star like Amon-Ra St. Brown or James Cook III, you're probably wondering why they have an injury bug next to their name in your Sleeper app.

Here's a quick look at what you need to know about some notable fantasy football-related injuries from last week's NFL action:

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Just when he finally got back on the field, Jackson is snake-bitten again. The oft fantasy stud broke his thumb on his first and only snap Sunday, and has already been added to the IR. Adding insult to injury, back up QB Tyler Huntley hurt his toe early in Sunday's loss as well, leaving third stringer Joe Fagnano to pick up the pieces. Huntley is having an MRI and could miss some time with turf toe. Will Fagnano start in Week 9? Or will the team make a trade to try and save their season?

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

After missing a few weeks with an ankle injury, the 2026 first round pick suited up for Arizona and lasted nine carries before his injury reemerged and he was yanked from the game. In his stead, Tyler Allgeier had a monster game and is the clear RB1 on the roster right now.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Talk about tough — Watson reportedly played with a broken rib and had eight catches for 113 yards back on Thursday in their Week 8 win. Keep an eye on his health as he has a longer week to heal up ahead of his team's upcoming game against the Patriots.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

Moore sustained a minor undisclosed injury Sunday but told media members it was not serious after Buffalo's latest win.

Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

Wilson had an absolute monster Week 8 against the Cowboys, netting 30.3 fantasy points on eight catches and 111 yards, with a rushing and receiving touchdown apiece. He is nursing broken ribs, and might have a light week of practice if he's healthy enough for Week 9. Monitor his status all week.

James Cook III, RB, Bills

If you see an injury designation for Cook, it's probably nothing to worry about. The Bills' running back went down very hard in the fourth quarter in Week 8, hitting his head on the turf. He was examined and returned to the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

The same can be said for St. Brown, who briefly left his team's Week 8 with upper body concerns but returned to the game.

Drake London, WR, Falcons

One more close call, the Falcons' underachieving WR1 looked like he may have had a concussion Sunday but was cleared to return.

Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

Murray has been fighting hamstring issues and it flared up late Sunday. His practice status might be worth keeping an eye on just in case.

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